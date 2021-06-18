Sports Illustrated home
NBA
LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards Headline NBA All-Rookie Teams

Hornets guard and Rookie of the Year winner LaMelo Ball and Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards headlined the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie teams, with both being unanimously selected to the First Team.

Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, the third candidate for the league's Rookie of the Year honor, joined the two after receiving 98 of 99 First Team votes. Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate were also voted to First Team. 

Ball led first-year NBA players in assists per game (6.1 ) and steals (1.59) and was ranked second in scoring (15.7 ppg) and rebounding (5.9 rpg). Charlotte's No. 3 pick averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in 51 contests this season, overcoming a wrist injury late in the season to help the Hornets secure a play-in tournament spot.

Edwards, the first overall pick in last year's draft, averaged a rookie-high 19.3 points per game and was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for the final three months of the season.

The Second Team featured Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Cavaliers guard-forward Isaac Okoro, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart and Bulls forward Patrick Williams. 

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the selections, some noting the names missing from the list like the Magic's Cole Anthony. The point guard averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists during the season. 

