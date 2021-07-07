Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Chris Paul's Midrange Jumper Could Lead Him to First NBA Title: Unchecked
Chris Paul's Midrange Jumper Could Lead Him to First NBA Title: Unchecked

Chris Paul Is Within Midrange of His First NBA Championship: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

Chris Paul didn’t just win his first NBA Finals game, he controlled it, because the Bucks gave up the shots defenses are comfortable surrendering but that might as well be layups for him...the still very much alive midrange jumper.

CP3 has been around long enough through 16 seasons to see the three-point revolution in real-time. However, that never made him shy away from shooting from 16 feet. And trust me when I say this: the analytics are fine with him pulling from the elbow given he shot 52% from midrange this year. 

The numbers are all about measuring efficiency and CP3 is efficient from that spot of the floor, which is why he was never told to avoid those shots, even when playing for Daryl Morey and Mike D’Antoni in Houston. The midrange has also proven to be the ultimate weapon in the NBA Playoffs with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki all winning titles at least in part due to their proficiency with that particular shot. 

While Milwaukee has clearly struggled to defend players who will step into it this postseason. KD punished them all series that way and was within a few inches of sending them home even after his fellow midrange assassin Kyrie Irving went down.

But now the Bucks are seeing a healthy Suns team where Paul is flanked by Devin Booker, yet another midrange master, and I’m not sure they have an answer given those are the looks they’ve been conditioned to concede. 

Which is fine with Chris Paul, who despite his jersey number, has proven time and again he isn’t reliant on just the 3.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

NCAA team logos
College

Directors' Cup Shakeup Shows Pandemic's Impact on Schools

For the first time in 27 years, Stanford did not finish atop the standings. In a COVID-19 season, that’s not a coincidence.

Congress seeks answers after concerning reports of NCAA gender inequality.
College

Congress Looking Into NCAA Gender Inequities

Congressional leaders are seeking documents over troubling reports regarding gender inequality within NCAA sporting events.

Harry Kane celebrates for England.
Soccer

How to Watch Euro 2020: England vs. Denmark

England and Denmark meet in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday, July 7 at Wembley Stadium in London.

City view of Tokyo
Olympics

Olympics Likely to Open During COVID ‘State of Emergency’

Surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high, likely leading to a state of emergency for the upcoming Olympics.

Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford
Play
Fantasy

2021 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the Los Angeles Rams by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Gerrit Cole
MLB

Yankees, Cubs and SPs: Trade Deadline Questions

With the July 30 deadline approaching, teams must decide their future needs in a season defined by division volatility and injured pitchers.

espn
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Waits a Year to Clean Up Rachel Nichols—Maria Taylor Mess, Makes Mess Messier

ESPN looks weak taking action against Rachel Nichols now.