Chris Paul didn’t just win his first NBA Finals game, he controlled it, because the Bucks gave up the shots defenses are comfortable surrendering but that might as well be layups for him...the still very much alive midrange jumper.

CP3 has been around long enough through 16 seasons to see the three-point revolution in real-time. However, that never made him shy away from shooting from 16 feet. And trust me when I say this: the analytics are fine with him pulling from the elbow given he shot 52% from midrange this year.

The numbers are all about measuring efficiency and CP3 is efficient from that spot of the floor, which is why he was never told to avoid those shots, even when playing for Daryl Morey and Mike D’Antoni in Houston. The midrange has also proven to be the ultimate weapon in the NBA Playoffs with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki all winning titles at least in part due to their proficiency with that particular shot.

While Milwaukee has clearly struggled to defend players who will step into it this postseason. KD punished them all series that way and was within a few inches of sending them home even after his fellow midrange assassin Kyrie Irving went down.

But now the Bucks are seeing a healthy Suns team where Paul is flanked by Devin Booker, yet another midrange master, and I’m not sure they have an answer given those are the looks they’ve been conditioned to concede.

Which is fine with Chris Paul, who despite his jersey number, has proven time and again he isn’t reliant on just the 3.