Chris Paul: 'I Ain't Retiring' After NBA Finals Loss

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Suns' Chris Paul on NBA Future: 'I Ain't Retiring'

Author:
Publish date:

As the confetti rained down from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee after the Bucks defeated the Suns 105-98 to win their first NBA title in 50 years, Suns guard Chris Paul made it clear that he has no plans to walk away from the game anytime soon.

"I ain't retiring, back to work," Paul told ESPN's Marc Spears.

Paul finished Game 6 on Tuesday with 26 points, five assists and two rebounds. In this year's postseason, the 16-year NBA veteran averaged 19.2 points, 8.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds while averaging 34.2 minutes in 20 games.

With the offseason in motion now that the season is over, Paul has a $44.2 million player option to consider for the 2021-22 season. Paul will likely instead become a free agent and possibly land a multiyear deal close to $60 million according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix

In the postgame news conference after the loss, Paul was not too worried about his player option situation.

"I think everything will take care of itself," Paul told reporters.

The Suns finished their postseason 14-8 after an incredible season where they took the league by storm. They won 51 games after going 19-63 two seasons ago and went undefeated in the NBA Bubble in the conclusion of their 2020 season. Tuesday night's game was only the second time during the postseason that Phoenix trailed in a series. The Suns were down 2-1 to the Lakers but came back to win in six games, swept Denver and defeated the Clippers 4-2 in the Western Conference Finals. 

Despite losing in the Finals, Paul said this team has what it takes to come back and compete for a championship.

"Everybody in that locker room knows we have enough," Paul told reporters. "But it wasn't enough. Nobody expected us to be where we are except us.

"I'll look at myself on how I can get better and what I could've done more."

More NBA Finals Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

game-6-giannis-action-shot
NBA

Giannis Strengthens Special Legacy With Iconic Championship Win

The Bucks' Game 6 closeout was the culmination of years of patience and hard work in Milwaukee, from the players to the front office.

giannis-4
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Kobe Bryant Thinks I Can Do This?'

Kobe Bryant challenged the "Greek Freak" to win MVP back in 2017 and then to win a championship in 2019.

Bobby Portis celebrates after the Bucks defeated the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals
NBA

Bobby Portis Is Unlikely Hero for Bucks

Bobby Portis said he was down and depressed after not being able to play in the bubble last season, but now he is a key player in a Bucks championship team.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Giannis on Winning With Bucks: 'I Did It The Hard Way'

Giannis told reporters he won an NBA title the "hard way" by staying with Milwaukee instead of joining a super team.

giannis-monty-nba-finals
NBA

Suns' Monty Williams Congratulates Bucks in Locker Room

The Suns head coach may have been overwhelmed by emotions during his press conference, but he did go to the Bucks locker room to congratulate them.

giannis-social-reaccs
NBA

Giannis Shares Moment With Thanasis After Winning NBA Title

Giannis let his brother, Thanasis, know that he is a NBA champion.

chris-paul-game-6
NBA

Chris Paul: 'I Ain't Retiring' After NBA Finals Loss

The 16-year veteran made it clear that he is getting back to work next season.

Milwaukee Bucks celebrate their championship win.
NBA

Sports World Reacts to Bucks' Championship Win

Athletes across a multitude of sports took to Twitter to congratulate the Bucks on their NBA championship.