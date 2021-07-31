NBA Rumors: Lakers Eyeing Melo, Portis Declines Option

The Lakers put the NBA on notice Thursday when they traded a haul for star point guard Russell Westbrook and now are reportedly looking to add another veteran.

The Lakers are "very interested" in signing Carmelo Anthony, per ESPN's Jordan Schultz. Anthony, 37, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this month after spending the last two seasons with the Trail Blazers.

He shot a career high 40.9% from behind the arc last season—his 18th in the NBA—and averaged 13.4 points per game. His longtime relationship with LeBron James is a deal-sweetener as well. The two have never played on the same team, aside from the All-Star Game and Olympics.

Some more rumors from around the NBA, which is set to begin free agency Monday at 6 p.m.

More NBA Coverage: