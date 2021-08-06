Andre Iguodala to Sign One-Year Deal With Warriors

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Andre Iguodala to Return to Warriors on One-Year Deal

Andre Iguodala intends to sign a one-year deal to return to Golden State and plans to end his career with the franchise, he told the New York Times' Jonathan Abrams.  

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the deal is for the veteran minimum.

“Who would have thought I'd have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates?" the veteran small forward told The Times. "The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special."

Iguodala, who spent six years with the franchise from 2013 to 2019, won three NBA championships with the Warriors and was named the finals MVP in 2015. 

For the last two seasons, he has been with the Heat. The veteran became an unrestricted free agent when Miami declined its $15 million team-option on his contract for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 17-year NBA veteran shared with The Times the difference between Miami and Golden State, saying they're complete opposites when it came to approaching the game. 

“You had a lot of veteran guys who knew how to get their work in and everyone could go out there on their own pace,” Iguodala said of his run in Golden State. “It was kind of just all-inviting vibes, where it was carefree, relaxing and it was kind of like Hawaiian-type vibes.”

Meanwhile, Miami was "the other end of the spectrum, where it was ultra-focused."

“We had a drill called Hunger Games, where it was exactly what it sounds like from the movie — when you’re talking about to the death," Iguodala said. "That’s when I learned to appreciate different approaches.”

Last season, Iguodala averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.3 minutes per game, awhile shooting 33% from three-point range.

His return marks the latest in a busy offseason for the Warriors. Last week, they selected Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, No. 7 and No. 14, respectively, in the 2021 NBA draft. They have also reportedly reached agreements with veteran forwards Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica. 

Two-time league MVP Stephen Curry also reportedly agreed a four-year, $215 million extension with the team.

