Report: Grizzlies Trade Beverley to Timberwolves

Report: Grizzlies Trade Patrick Beverley to T-Wolves for Jarrett Culver, Juancho Hernangómez

Author:
Publish date:

The Grizzlies are trading point guard Patrick Beverley to the Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangómez, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The trade comes a day after the Clippers dealt Beverley to the Grizzlies in a deal that included Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu, with Eric Bledsoe landing in Los Angeles.

Beverley, 33, spent the last four seasons with the Clippers and was named All-Defensive First Team in 2017 and All-Defensive Second Team in 2020. Appearing in just 17 games in 2021, Beverley averaged 4.9 points per game. 

Culver, 22, averaged 5.3 points per game last season in his 35 games played and Hernangómez, 25, averaged 7.2 points per game in his 52 appearances.  

