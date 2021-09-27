NBA Media Day: Live Updates As Training Camps Get Underway

The 2021-22 NBA season is just around the corner with almost every team holding their Media Day activities on Monday. A lot has happened since the Bucks defeated the Suns in the NBA Finals. Russell Westbrook is now a Laker (as are a number of other veterans including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan). Kyle Lowry left the Raptors for the Heat. His former Toronto teammate, DeMar DeRozan, is now a member of the revamped Bulls. And uncertainty is very much still swirling about Ben Simmons's future with the 76ers.

The NBA's first preseason game is on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET as Kevin Durant and the Nets travel to Staples Center to face LeBron James and the Lakers. The regular season then opens on Oct. 19 with those very same Nets traveling to the defending champion Bucks.

But before any of that can get underway, players and coaches will face the media:

Kyrie Irving Not Expected to Attend In-Person Due to Safety Protocols

Nets guard Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Nets media day in-person today due to New York City health and safety protocols, according to Sports Illustrated's Chrix Mannix. However, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst, Irving expected to accompany the team to training camp in San Diego.

As noted by The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, Irving is still expected to address the media on Zoom.

While Irving's vaccination status is unclear, a recent story from Rolling Stone noted Irving's distrust of the coronavirus vaccine, reporting that Irving started to like Instagram posts and follow an account that claims "secret societies" are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for “a plan of Satan."

Irving's status for home games has also come into question as the jurisdiction New York City, along with San Francisco, is requiring proof of vaccination to enter large indoor events, including basketball games, unless a player obtains an exemption of some kind.

“There are so many other players outside of him who are opting out, I would like to think they would make a way,” Irving's aunt, Tyki Irving, who runs his family foundation and is one of his advisors, told Rolling Stone. “It could be like every third game. So it still gives you a full season of being interactive and being on the court, but with the limitations that they’re, of course, oppressing upon you. There can be some sort of formula where the NBA and the players can come to some sort of agreement.”

Kevin Durant declined to comment on Irving's vaccination status when asked about it Monday.

KD Not Concerned About Kyrie's Availability This Season:

David Letterman Makes His Presence Felt at Nets Media Day

A certain Dave from Basketball Digest peppered Kevin Durant with a series of hard-hitting questions, including asking why people call the Nets star "KD," and what percentage he plans on giving this season.

Devin Booker to Miss Media Day After After Entering Health and Safety Protocols

The Suns announced Sunday that two-time All-Star Devin Booker will will miss Monday's Media Day and not be available for the start of training camp on Tuesday after entering the league's health and safety protocols.

It is not known whether Booker is vaccinated or not, but he confirmed on his Twitch channel that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he feels well but has no sense of taste or smell.

Ben Simmons's Status Hovering Over 76ers

The Athletic reported over the weekend that while Philadelphia players wanted to travel to Los Angeles to meet with Simmons, in hopes of getting the All-Star to remain with the team, Simmons told them not to come and that he would not change his mind about wanting to be traded.

That report came after 76ers coach Doc Rivers spoke publicly about the Simmons trade rumors last week and confirmed that the three-time All-Star requested a trade during an August meeting. However, Rivers told ESPN's First Take that he wants the guard back in Philadelphia.

"We're going to go through it," Rivers said last week. "We're going to always do what's best for the team, but I can tell you up front we would love to get Ben back. And if we can, we're going to try to do that."

Certainly much will get asked—and perhaps answered—about Simmons on Monday.

Gregg Popovich Discusses the Spurs' Vaccination Status

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich addressed his team's vaccination status saying that the entire team has been vaccinated.

Knicks general manager Scott Perry recently said the entire New York roster is vaccinated. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported on Friday that the Pistons are also fully vaccinated.

