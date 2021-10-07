Report: Unvaxxed Players Face Quarantine Penalty in Toronto

Unvaccinated NBA players will face fines or jail time if they violate the quarantine restrictions while in Toronto, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Per Canada's Quarantine Act, breaking quarantine could lead to up to six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines. Unvaccinated players are only allowed to leave the hotel for team activities.

According to the NBA's health and safety protocols for this upcoming season, players must pass a PCR test before traveling to Toronto, regardless of vaccination status.

The news comes as notable players across the league say they won't get vaccinated for COVID-19, including Nets guard Kyrie Irving He could miss half the season (or more) due to his COVID-19 vaccine status, resulting in a hefty financial blow due to local vaccine restrictions.

Last week, the NBA said players who are unable to comply with local vaccination requirements and cannot play will not be paid for the games they miss due to their vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins confirmed he got his COVID-19 vaccine after being denied a religious exemption, saying "the only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA."

