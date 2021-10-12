Report: Zaire Wade to Join Jazz's G League Affiliate

Zaire Wade is signing a G League contract and is expected to join the Salt Lake City Stars, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Wade's father, Dwyane, purchased an ownership stake in the Jazz in April. He retired in 2019 after 13 All-Star appearances, three championships and eight All-NBA selections.

Zaire transferred to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. in April 2020 after playing at Sierra Canyon. He reclassified to the Class of 2021 but a torn ligament in his ankle ended his season.

Utah's new G League player received college offers from DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Toledo, though he ultimately opted for the professional route.

The Stars will open their 2021-22 season on Nov. 19.

More NBA Coverage:

• Trae Young in the Hawks' Torchbearer

• Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About His Season of Grief

• The Lakers' Biggest Concern Is Age, Not Fit

• How I Got Cut From the G League