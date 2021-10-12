October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Zaire Wade Signs G League Contract, to Join Jazz Affiliate

Author:

Zaire Wade is signing a G League contract and is expected to join the Salt Lake City Stars, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Wade's father, Dwyane, purchased an ownership stake in the Jazz in April. He retired in 2019 after 13 All-Star appearances, three championships and eight All-NBA selections. 

Zaire transferred to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. in April 2020 after playing at Sierra Canyon. He reclassified to the Class of 2021 but a torn ligament in his ankle ended his season. 

SI Recommends

Utah's new G League player received college offers from DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Toledo, though he ultimately opted for the professional route. 

The Stars will open their 2021-22 season on Nov. 19. 

More NBA Coverage:
Trae Young in the Hawks' Torchbearer
Karl-Anthony Towns Opens Up About His Season of Grief
The Lakers' Biggest Concern Is Age, Not Fit
How I Got Cut From the G League

YOU MAY LIKE

zaire-wade-jazz
NBA

Report: Zaire Wade to Join Jazz's G League Affiliate

Zaire Wade is expected to suit up for the Salt Lake City Stars in 2021-22

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reacts during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics.
Play
NBA

The Nets Had No Other Choice With Kyrie Irving

Irving won't be able to play or practice with the Nets until he is vaccinated.

Oct 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Red Sox celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park.
MLB

Inside the Thrilling and Super Fun Red Sox–Rays ALDS

AAC football logo on the field
College Football

Sources: C-USA to Ask AAC About Reorganizing Both Leagues

The proposal would require the conferences to remake themselves based on geography.

nhl-preseason-power-rankings-mackinnon
NHL

Power Rankings: Can the Avs Steal the Lightning’s Thunder?

Colorado is a Stanley Cup favorite yet again, even after three straight second-round postseason exits. Can the Avs get over the playoff hump to end Tampa Bay’s reign?

Tony Dungy
Play
Extra Mustard

Tony Dungy Gets Dragged Into Jon Gruden Mess

He tries to explain his defense of Jon Gruden.

Tom Brady throwing against Miami.
NFL

Brady 'Should Be Fine' for Week 6 Despite Thumb Injury

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he sustained a thumb injury in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's 45-17 win against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Purdue basketball players at Big Ten media days
College Basketball

One Thought on Every Big Ten Men's Basketball Team

What were players and coaches saying at the conference's media days?