Embiid Addresses Fans About Simmons: 'He's Still Our Brother'

While the feud between Ben Simmons and the 76ers has been public and messy, the three-time All-Star's teammates still want him to have the support of the Philadelphia fans.

Before the 76ers' home opener against the Nets on Friday, superstar center Joel Embiid addressed the Philly faithful, including a brief message on the Simmons debacle.

"A lot has happened the last few months," Simmons said. "I urge you guys to continue to support us and our teammate Ben, cause he's still our brother."

Just days ago, Embiid was dismissive of Simmons's situation, telling reporters, "we don't get paid to come out here and try to babysit somebody."

"At this point, I don't care about that man, honestly," Embiid said. "He does whatever he wants."

Simmons was reportedly thrown out of practice prior to the team's season opener and has yet to play in either of Philadelphia's two games this season. On Friday, he spoke with coach Doc Rivers, Embiid and the rest of the team, expressing that he wants to play, but he was not yet mentally ready.

While the drama looks far from being over, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters that he was in no rush to trade Simmons, and wouldn't move him for role players. With Morey's patience and his team seemingly backing him, we may not have seen the last of Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.

