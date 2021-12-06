Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard would like to play alongside 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick.

Per The Athletic, former team president Neil Olshey had discussed a possible deal that involved sending CJ McCollum, a first-round draft pick and another young player to Philadelphia. Per The Athletic, the 76ers had at one point asked for McCollum and multiple draft picks and multiple draft swaps, which Portland rejected.

The report Monday comes just days after the Blazers fired Olshey after 10 years with the team. The decision came at the end of an investigation into what the team said was, "concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility."

Assistant general manager Joe Cronin will serve as the interim general manager, and the team will begin a search for a new head of basketball operations.

Portland enters Monday night's game vs. the Clippers 11–13 on the season, and in tenth place in the Western Conference. Lillard is in the midst of his worst individual season in years, with his scoring average down to 21.5 points per game—his lowest since 2013-14, his second NBA season. His 39.7% field goal percentage is also the worst mark of his career.

He is also currently sidelined due to lower abdominal tendinopathy, an injury he has dealt with since playing for Team USA this summer.

Simmons has not played this season. He first reportedly requested a trade from the franchise in August, yet briefly re-joined the team toward the end of training camp. He then subsequently left the team. again.

Last month, The Athletic reported that Simmons had again reiterated his trade request.

Philadelphia (12–11) travels to Charlotte to play the Hornets on Monday night game.

