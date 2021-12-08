Ja Morant Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocols

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Morant said in September he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Memphis did not say whether Morant tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who is positive.

Memphis's star guard has missed the last five games with a sprained knee. Morant was not expected to come back this week, with his earliest return date previously tabbed as Dec. 18.

The Grizzlies are 5–0 since Morant's injury. They will face the Mavericks on Wednesday night before hosting the Lakers on Thursday.

Morant, 22, is averaging 24.1 points and 6.8 assists per game in 2021-22. He was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft before winning Rookie of the Year.

More NBA Coverage:

• NBA Mailbag: Damian Lillard's Future With the Blazers

• NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Bulls Rise in the East

• Who Is to Blame For the Lakers' Struggles?

• Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis?