Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ja Morant Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocols

Author:

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Wednesday. 

Morant said in September he is vaccinated against COVID-19. Memphis did not say whether Morant tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who is positive.

Memphis's star guard has missed the last five games with a sprained knee. Morant was not expected to come back this week, with his earliest return date previously tabbed as Dec. 18.

SI Recommends

The Grizzlies are 5–0 since Morant's injury. They will face the Mavericks on Wednesday night before hosting the Lakers on Thursday. 

Morant, 22, is averaging 24.1 points and 6.8 assists per game in 2021-22. He was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft before winning Rookie of the Year. 

More NBA Coverage:
NBA Mailbag: Damian Lillard's Future With the Blazers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Bulls Rise in the East
Who Is to Blame For the Lakers' Struggles? 
Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis?

YOU MAY LIKE

Quinn Ewers Elite 11 Ticket
Play
College Football

Report: Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Will Visit Texas

Ewers initially committed to Texas in August of '20 before flipping to Ohio State.

Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert Austin Ekeler
Play
Betting

NFL Division Winner Odds: Which Non-Division Leader Would You Bet to Win?

The AFC is full of contentious battles for division titles. Which second-place team deserves your bet?

lsu
College Football

Report: LSU 'Prepared' Big Contract for SEC Coach Before Brian Kelly

The Tigers only had "big fish" in mind for the head coaching position.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates a basket in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Trade Ideas: Can the Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis?

The Pacers are reportedly headed for a significant rebuild. Here are a few deals Indiana should consider.

3FED415C-16B5-4FD5-8BFB-F9BAF3428F74
College Football

Trae Tomlinson Caps Prep Career with Four-Interception State Title Game Performance

Senior from Canada added punt return for touchdown in independent state championship game

C.J. Stroud playing for Ohio State
College Football

Stroud Says Players Were Dealing With Flu Before Michigan

The quarterback didn't want to make excuses, but he said several Ohio State players were dealing with the Flu during the week heading into the Michigan matchup.

Jeff Lebby
College Football

Report: Brent Venables Hires Rebels' Jeff Lebby as OC

Lebby is slated to earn roughly $2 million annually, making him one of college football's highest-paid coordinators.

Justin Fields vs. the Ravens.
NFL

Bears to Start Justin Fields vs. Packers

The team's rookie quarterback is set to make his ninth start this Sunday.