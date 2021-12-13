Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Report: Lakers, Knicks Among Teams Interested in Ben Simmons

Author:

The Knicks and Lakers are among the teams interested in a possible deal for 76ers guard Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic's Ben Simmons.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe first reported that more teams were engaged in trade talks related a possible agreement involving Simmons. The Athletic confirmed Monday that teams were ramping up their efforts to acquire Simmons in a multiteam trade.

In addition to New York and Los Angeles, the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers are all among the teams interested in Simmons, per The Athletic

The 76ers are currently asking teams for an All-Star–caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Simmons, per The Athletic

Simmons has not played this season. He first reportedly requested a trade from the franchise in August, yet briefly rejoined the team toward the end of training camp. He then subsequently left the team, again.

Last month, The Athletic reported that Simmons had again reiterated his trade request.

Simmons has sought to work with a personal mental health specialist and gave the 76ers’ team therapist permission to speak with his own therapist, per The Athletic

The 76ers (15–12) enter Monday night's contest vs. the Grizzles (16–11). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

