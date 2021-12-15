Steph Curry Is Much More Than the Greatest Shooter of All Time: Unchecked

Steph Curry is clearly the greatest shooter of all time, but he’s a lot more than that. And while said title is certainly a compliment, it also in some ways diminishes his impact.

Curry isn’t simply a shooter, he’s a transformative player. His DNA is woven into the fabric of the current NBA. There aren’t many who can honestly say they changed the way the game is played. Steph can make that statement just as easily as he can boast about his shooting prowess. Because when it is all said and done, Curry will be a lot closer to Michael Jordan and LeBron James than he is to Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

We’re not talking about someone whose top accomplishment is hitting 2,977 threes. Curry already has three NBA titles, two MVPs, and a 73-win season to his name. And when it comes to his impact on the court, of course his shot is the superpower that unlocks everything else. However, Curry is also a great finisher and ball handler, a good rebounder for his size, a solid defender, has an incredible motor that keeps him in constant motion, and is incredibly unselfish.

He stands right alongside Magic Johnson when it comes to the best point guards to ever lace them up, and depending on how the remainder of his career unfolds, there’s no telling how high he could eventually climb on the overall list. Which is why putting him in a box as a shooter is almost an unintentional diss.

There’s a reason he’s cheered wherever he goes, including last night at MSG. Because NBA fans recognize they are watching a once in a lifetime player when they get to see Chef in action, just ask Spike Lee.