December 16, 2021
NBA
Pelicans' Zion Williamson Receives Biologic Injection, Future Updates to Come in at Least Four Weeks

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot, the team announced Thursday. 

Williamson, who is yet to play this season, will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period, the team said.

New Orleans added that a further update can be anticipated to occur in at least four weeks.

Last weekend, the team announced Williamson underwent an MRI that showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal. The Athletic reported that Williamson could potentially be shut down from basketball activities as the Pelicans star continues to experience soreness.

Williamson, 21, was cleared for full basketball activities on Nov. 26 but did not appear in a game.

He suffered the initial foot injury during the summer. Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffen said at Media Day the injury occurred before NBA Summer League while Williamson was working out.

Griffen initially noted that Williamson should be ready for the start of the regular season and that his recovery had been in "lockstep" with the team.

"I think I was overdoing it when I was training because I felt like I had this whole chip on my shoulder, this huge boulder that I was just getting after it, overly, every day," Williamson said.

Despite entering just his third season, Williamson has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career, including having surgery on his meniscus in the fall of 2019 and having a fracture in a finger on his shooting hand last May.

Last season, Williamson averaged 27 points per game while shooting better than 61% from the floor. He appeared in 61 contests, up from 24 in his debut season.

The Pelicans are 9–21 on the season and in 14th place in the Western Conference.

