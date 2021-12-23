Remixing the NBA Christmas Day Schedule

The job of an NBA scheduler on a day like Christmas used to be much easier.

For instance, throughout the 1990s, when the Michael Jordan–era Bulls dominated things and were an obvious choice to feature on television, the league held only two games on the holiday—a far cry from the five contests it’s played for most of the past 14 seasons.

The lack of dynasties aside, it goes without saying that this week’s holiday pairings could look relatively silly through no real fault of the scheduling gurus.

Sure, Hawks-Knicks was always up for debate after both clubs had surprisingly strong campaigns last season and built a dislike for one another after Trae Young sparred with Madison Square Garden and vice versa. But like the other matchups, the showdown between the sub-.500 squads is neutralized by more than just its record. COVID-19 is rearing its ugly head again throughout the world and has wreaked havoc in the NBA, not only sidelining about a quarter of the league within the last month alone, but also potentially leaving its Christmas games without many of the biggest names in the sport.

With the ever-changing info we have on who is out, due to health and safety protocols or other reasons, we pieced together a new Christmas slate, based on player availability and team competitiveness.

Lakers at Cavaliers (scratching the Nets)

Among the Christmas matchups that figures to look most strange, if it happens at all, is Nets-Lakers.

Brooklyn experienced an outbreak so severe that its last three games got postponed. The club didn’t have enough bodies to suit up for games and had nine players in protocols. While James Harden, Paul Millsap and Jevon Carter cleared protocols on Thursday, Steve Nash said the team isn't expecting any other players—including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving—to clear health and safety protocols by Christmas.

It’s fair to question whether the struggling Lakers truly deserve a Christmas game, particularly without Anthony Davis. But with LeBron still being one of the biggest draws as he turns 37 in the next week, we don’t know how many more of these we’ll get to see him in.

So if Durant isn’t able to go, or if the first-place Nets can’t play (or play with far less than a full deck), why not have James and the Lakers play against the Cavaliers, in Cleveland, for the holiday? (For this to make sense, Cleveland—also facing an outbreak issue—would need Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen back in the lineup before Christmas.)

After all, James has never played against the Cavs on Christmas before. (He played in one Heat-vs.-Cavs matchup on the holiday, but that was the season after he left Miami to rejoin Cleveland.) Making things more interesting, this season’s Cavaliers—at 19–13—are the best non-James Cleveland club in decades by far. They’re elite defensively and were on a six-game winning streak until earlier this week. They currently have the best point differential in the Eastern Conference.

And Mobley, among the players in protocol, is on a clear path to stardom. His skill set—which allows Cleveland to use unusual defensive alignments like a 3–2 zone—generates comparisons to Kevin Garnett. And they don’t seem far off.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies (scratching Knicks-Hawks)

Even without the virus protocols, there might not be anyone outside of Knicks and Hawks fans clamoring for those teams to play, given where they sit in the standings. Yes, there’s a healthy dislike there between the clubs, but there isn’t enough history there to make the game worth it on its own.

Making matters worse, Young and Clint Capela entered protocols, while a number of Knicks may miss for the same reason. Derrick Rose, who’d become a more constant presence the past couple of years after being injury-prone, will now miss at least the next two months or so due to ankle surgery.

Simply swapping out Hawks-Knicks for Bulls-Grizzlies would be far more fun and feature teams that both sit within the top four of their respective conferences.

Even with Zach LaVine’s being in protocols and Alex Caruso’s suffering a foot sprain that may keep him out until the new year, the Bulls have held their own. DeMar DeRozan has played like a borderline MVP candidate, and Lonzo Ball has shot better than 41% from deep while being a defensive menace along with Caruso.

Across the way, you’d have Memphis, which went 10–2 in the 12 games franchise player Ja Morant missed. Morant—easily one of the league’s most breathtaking players—is back now and is in the midst of a third-year breakout that’s seeing him log career bests in scoring and three-point percentage.

Warriors vs. Suns

The league couldn’t have hit this matchup on the head any better. An elite game between a special, improved Suns club and a reinvigorated Warriors unit. Let’s just hope this game stays intact, with no key absences to water down what should be the best, most meaningful contest on the Christmas slate.

Nuggets vs. Sixers (scratching the Mavs and Celtics, who play in separate Christmas games)

Record-wise, there’s really nothing different among Denver, Philly, Dallas and Boston. All four are right around .500 for the campaign heading into the holiday.

The Celtics have the star power to generate some fireworks. But Dallas, which could be without Luka Dončić (protocols and ankle soreness) and Kristaps Porzingis (right foot). Tim Hardaway Jr. also entered health and safety protocols earlier in the week, further watering down a rotation that isn’t that great beyond Dončić to begin with.

The difference between those clubs and the Nuggets and Sixers, despite their records, is that Denver and Philly could realistically upgrade themselves at some point during the season. The Sixers could swing a Ben Simmons trade and finally get some on-court production from the $35 million in salary they’re spending on his spot in the rotation. And the Nuggets could realistically get Jamal Murray back sometime before the end of the season, which would be a much-needed shot in the arm for a team without Michael Porter Jr., who was given a max extension just before the season.

In any case, the league could do far worse than pitting the two best centers against each other.

Joel Embiid—who had his own experience with COVID-19 several weeks ago—was dominant earlier in the week, notching a 41-point, 10-rebound, five-assist, four-block effort against Boston, which came one game after he got 32, nine and six against Brooklyn. He’d be a fantastic match for the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokić, who’s only gotten better since last year and is logging the highest single-season player efficiency rating of all time.

Jazz vs. Bucks

The dust may still need to settle with this one, since the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo (protocols) earlier in the week. His availability obviously makes any Milwaukee game far more enticing. Also of note: The Bucks are 13–2 this season when Giannis, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are in the lineup together. (Even if Antetokounmpo has to miss the contest, though, the Bucks are the reigning champions, have a strong roster around Giannis and would be deserving of a good tilt.)

The Jazz, who sit just behind the Warriors for the league’s best net rating, would make for a good, if not great matchup for Milwaukee, particularly if Antetokounmpo can go. Perhaps the league’s most feared paint presence against Rudy Gobert, who’s best at protecting that area of the floor. (Watching Donovan Mitchell on offense ain’t so bad, either.) It’s a team that just won the whole thing against a team that’s desperately trying to accomplish that, after years of falling short, and has an uncertain future if it doesn’t come through this time.

The teams may not represent the glitziest markets. But the clubs play some of the best basketball there is, and either could win an NBA title this season. And that’d make them great to watch on the holiday.

