Sixers Rumors: Kings Remain 'Likely Destination' for Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers, like many other NBA teams, have likely been waiting for December 15 as a significant number of newly-signed players became available for a trade this season. As the Sixers continue to hold on to their disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons, they are looking to find out what the future holds for the Simmons saga.

As expected, there hasn't been too much traction regarding a Simmons trade between the December 15 deadline and now. Since teams are still figuring out whether they are buyers or sellers and navigating through a COVID-19-filled season, it's been tough for organizations to make any notable moves at this time.

However, over the past week, several reports indicate that the Sixers were gaining a little bit of traction with Simmons trade talks after things have gone silent on that front lately.

And Matt Moore of The Action Network recently mentioned a few names linked to the Simmons saga, which included the struggling Sacramento Kings, who remain in the conversation.

What the Insider's Saying...

"Simmons trade talks have been ongoing for weeks leading up to this week when so many more players became available. There have been reports of increased interest from the Blazers, but CJ McCollum and pieces still doesn’t seem to fit what the Sixers consider Simmons’ value to be. "The Pelicans have popped on the radar. The Spurs have been mentioned throughout the ordeal. Sacramento remains a likely destination based on the relationship between Morey and GM Monte McNair. Minnesota seems less likely given the team’s success and D’Angelo Russell thriving this season."

What the Kings Have to Offer...

This isn't the first time the Sacramento Kings have been linked to the Ben Simmons saga. Over the summer, there were rumors that Sacramento had an interest in taking on Simmons. As the Sixers would've likely considered shipping Simmons off to Sacramento, it reportedly would've cost the Kings a package headlined by De'Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton.

Instead, the Kings were only willing to send a Buddy Hield-Marvin Bagley-centric package, which caused Daryl Morey and the Sixers to shift their focus elsewhere. While Hield and Bagley are certainly still on the table, the Kings might want to reconsider their stance on Fox and Haliburton as things aren't ideal in Sacramento right now.

Getting off to a 13-18 start to the year, the Kings currently sit in tenth place within the Western Conference. While recent reports have indicated that Sacramento isn't ready to split up its young duo of Fox and Haliburton, that day could come if the Kings continue to struggle. Whether the Sixers will still be interested in one of the two young stars or not will be a different story, though.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.