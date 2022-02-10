Skip to main content
Report: James Harden Wants Out of Brooklyn, Won’t Formally Request Trade

James Harden could be on the move for the second time in as many seasons as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches.

Rumors of a potential Harden-for-Ben Simmons swap have been swirling in recent weeks, and it now seems as though Harden wants out of Brooklyn sooner than later, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

“Harden is hopeful that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey secures a trade for him before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski wrote. “A trade may hinge on Morey's willingness to include assets, beyond exiled guard Ben Simmons, needed to persuade the Nets to unload Harden.”

Harden has yet to formally request a trade out of Brooklyn due to a “fear of the public backlash,” per Wojnarowski. Harden forced his way out of Houston early last season, joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to create one of the most talented trios in NBA history. Brooklyn has since been marred by a string of injuries to all three members of the trio, as well as Irving’s status as a part-time player due to his vaccination status. 

Brooklyn enters Friday night on a nine-game losing streak, and it sits No. 8 in the East at 29–25. Harden has seen a dip in his scoring numbers and shooting percentages this season, averaging 22.5 points per game on 41.4% from the field. 

