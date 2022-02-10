Skip to main content
NBA Trade Deadline Live Blog: Will James Harden, Ben Simmons Find New Teams?

We're bringing you all the latest rumors, trade news and analysis from around the NBA.

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET marks the NBA's trade deadline. The future of 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons future remains one of the biggest stories to monitor. Along with where Simmons might play next are questions 2018 league MVP James Harden, whose tenure with the Nets has been a topic of discussion, at least publicly, in recent weeks.

On what will could be an active deadline day, be sure to keep taps on our live blog, where we'll bring you all the latest rumors, trades and analysis from around the league.

What's the latest with the Harden-Simmons talk?

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden wants to be traded to the 76ers, but has resisted making a formal request out of fear of public backlash. 

Per ESPN, he is hopeful that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey secures a trade for him prior to Thursday's deadline, but Morey and Morey and Nets general manager Sean Marks have yet to become engaged in serious dialogue on a deal.

Amid the Nets' nine-game losing streak, Brooklyn coach Steve Nash had told reporters that the team was not trading Harden. Still, Nash's comments have done little to quell public rumors about Harden's future. 

While it does not appear as if talks between the two sides have progressed heavily, The Athletic also reported earlier this week that those within the 76ers strongly believe Harden, who can be an unrestricted free agent this summer, will not re-sign with Brooklyn.

On Monday, ESPN reported that Nets general manager Sean Marks dismissed Morey’s interest in Harden during a January phone call, adding that at the time of the story being published it was the lone, direct communication between the two this season.

Still, according to ESPN, Harden and manager, Lorenzo McCloud, have been searching for an agent to partner with in the short-term to navigate the Brooklyn guard's playing future.

All of this came after The Athletic reported last Friday that Philadelphia was expected to pursue a deal for the guard and Brooklyn was open to discussing the matter.

Are there other suitors for Simmons?

Not since June 6, 2021 has All-Star guard Ben Simmons put on a 76ers uniform and played in an NBA game. That night, Simmons scored five points on four shot attempts, and while he logged 13 assists and eight rebounds, Philadelphia would lose Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Hawks.

Both a lot, and very little, has happened since. Simmons has elected to remain on the sideline. He first reportedly requested a trade from the franchise in August, yet briefly rejoined the team toward the end of training camp. He then subsequently left the Sixers once again.

In November, The Athletic reported Simmons had reiterated his trade request, and subsequent reports have said he would not return to the team this season. As Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported earlier this week, rival teams around the NBA have also been given the impression that if Morey doesn’t get exactly what he wants in a return package, he will punt any decision on Simmons to the summer.

The latest rumors from around the NBA

Here's a look at the latest trade rumblings from around around the league: 

  • Multiple teams have called the Trail Blazers in recent days to try and engage them on trade talks around star guard Damian Lillard. (Marc Stein)
  • Lakers players feel as though changes need to be made to the roster ahead of the deadline. (Dave McMenamin, ESPN)
  • The Raptors have been active in trade discussions with Goran Dragic being a name floated in various scenarios. (Jake Fischer, Bleacher Report)
  • As of Tuesday night, the 76ers and Nets were not engaged in any meaningful trade discussions about a Harden-Simmons deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • On Tuesday, the Pacers planned not to trade guard Buddy Hield despite from other teams. (Zach Lowe, ESPN)

Recapping what trades have already happened before Deadline Day

We've already seen a flurry of moves across the NBA. Here's a rundown of what has already transpired: 

More NBA Coverage: 

NBA Trade Deadline: Five Trades Worth Discussing
NBA Power Rankings: Trade Deadline Advice for Every Team
• Two Teams Who Should Consider Deals and One Powerhouse Flying Under the Radar

