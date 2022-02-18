Skip to main content
Anthony Davis Reportedly Diagnosed With Mid-Foot Sprain, Will Be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks

Los Angeles star Anthony Davis suffered a mid-foot sprain in his right foot in the Lakers game against the Jazz on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

Following his MRI, Davis will be re-evaluated in four weeks, per the Athletic’s Shams Charania. Davis was forced to leave in the first half of the Lakers’ game on Wednesday after rolling his ankle. He was unable to put any pressure on his foot and received help to the locker room by this teammates.

His initial X-rays were negative and showed no signs of structural damage. The 28-year-old previously missed 21 games this season with an MCL sprain.

The eight-time NBA All-Star returned to the Lakers’ lineup after a nearly six-week absence on Jan. 25. Prior to leaving Wednesday’s game, Davis was averaging 23.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 blocks per game.

Los Angeles (27–31) currently sits one game behind the Clippers as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, slated to participate in the league's play-in tournament. 

