Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kings, Nuggets Join Together Before Game in Support of Ukraine, Ukrainian Players

The Kings and the Nuggets joined together before Thursday’s game to show their support for Ukraine and Ukrainian players after Russia’s recent invasion of the country.

Players from both teams linked arms, amplifying a message of “NO WAR”. Kings center Alex Len is a native of Ukraine. Earlier on Thursday, Len and Raptors wing Svi Mykhailiuk posted a joint statement concerning the recent attacks on their country.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war... We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible.”

The gesture from between the Kings and Nuggets comes after a day where players and leagues around the globe shared their support for Ukrainians. 

SI Recommends

Both Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko—Ukrainian boxers—shared their sentiments of pride for their country as well as their intention to defend their home country.

Following his first two goals for Atalanta on Thursday in the Europa League knockout stage, Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi unveiled a shirt underneath his jersey that read, “No war in Ukraine.”

Currently, Ukraine is under a martial law after Russia’s initial attack on Thursday.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

DeMar DeRozan
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Delivers Late-Game And-One to Secure Bulls Win

The five-time All-Star delivered once again for Chicago with the game on the line.

By Wilton Jackson
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston is introduced
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Sets SEC Record With 20 Consecutive Double-Doubles

The junior continued her dominance on Thursday, recording the 51st double-double of her career.

By Wilton Jackson
Fred Hoiberg gives a thumbs up during a Nebraska men's basketball game.
College Basketball

Nebraska Announces MBB Coach Fred Hoiberg Will Return

Amid a third straight losing season, the university issued a statement on Thursday regarding Hoiberg's future with the program.

By Jelani Scott
Vitali Klitschko
Boxing

Ukrainian Boxer Vitali Klitschko ‘Prepared to Fight’ Russian Forces

The former heavyweight champion boxer, along with his brother Wladimir, feel that it is an obligation to fight for their country.

By Wilton Jackson
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (left) greets Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Coach K Calls in to Jim Boeheim’s Radio Show

Krzyzewski called in as “Mike from Durham” ahead of Syracuse-Duke this weekend.

By Madison Williams
The gates are locked during the MLB lockout delaying spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida on February 22, 2022.
MLB

MLBPA Modifies Two Minor CBA Proposals As Deadline Approaches

MLB players and owners continue to make minimal progress towards a new CBA as the Feb. 28 deadline looms.

By Jelani Scott
Joe Buck (left) with Troy Aikman (right).
NFL

ESPN Reportedly Eyeing Al Michaels, Joe Buck to Pair With Aikman

This comes a day after the news dropped that Troy Aikman is likely headed to ESPN next season.

By Madison Williams
Doug Williams
College Football

Doug Williams ‘Not a Fan’ of Program's Hire of Art Briles

Williams: “I’m not a fan at all... I’m very, very disappointed in Grambling.”

By Wilton Jackson