Kings, Nuggets Join Together Before Game in Support of Ukraine, Ukrainian Players

The Kings and the Nuggets joined together before Thursday’s game to show their support for Ukraine and Ukrainian players after Russia’s recent invasion of the country.

Players from both teams linked arms, amplifying a message of “NO WAR”. Kings center Alex Len is a native of Ukraine. Earlier on Thursday, Len and Raptors wing Svi Mykhailiuk posted a joint statement concerning the recent attacks on their country.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war... We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible.”

The gesture from between the Kings and Nuggets comes after a day where players and leagues around the globe shared their support for Ukrainians.

Both Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko—Ukrainian boxers—shared their sentiments of pride for their country as well as their intention to defend their home country.

Following his first two goals for Atalanta on Thursday in the Europa League knockout stage, Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi unveiled a shirt underneath his jersey that read, “No war in Ukraine.”

Currently, Ukraine is under a martial law after Russia’s initial attack on Thursday.

