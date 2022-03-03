The 76ers are adding a veteran presence to back up MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

Veteran center DeAndre Jordan has cleared waivers and plans to sign with the Sixers ahead of the playoff push, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The reported signing comes two days after Philadelphia emerged as a frontrunner for the 33-year-old’s service following his release from the Lakers on Monday.

The Sixers will terminate center Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract in order to make room for Jordan, per Charania. Cauley-Stein appeared in two games and played a total of five minutes since signing with the team last week.

Jordan appeared in 32 games (19 starts) for L.A. this season, averaging 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. The Lakers subsequently added veteran guard D.J. Augustin to fill Jordan’s spot.

Despite turning in one of his worst career seasons, the former All-NBA center could see minutes quickly in Philly as the team looks to plug the void created by the departure of Andre Drummond, who was traded to the Nets in the James Harden deal.

Currently the No. 3 seed in the East, the Sixers (38–23) are 3–0 since Harden debuted after the All-Star Break. The club will look to make it four straight when it hosts the Cavaliers (36–26) on Friday.

