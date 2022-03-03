Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
James Harden, Ja Morant and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
James Harden, Ja Morant and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Player(s)
DeAndre Jordan

Report: Veteran C DeAndre Jordan Clears Waivers, Will Sign With 76ers

The 76ers are adding a veteran presence to back up MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

Veteran center DeAndre Jordan has cleared waivers and plans to sign with the Sixers ahead of the playoff push, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

The reported signing comes two days after Philadelphia emerged as a frontrunner for the 33-year-old’s service following his release from the Lakers on Monday. 

The Sixers will terminate center Willie Cauley-Stein’s 10-day contract in order to make room for Jordan, per Charania. Cauley-Stein appeared in two games and played a total of five minutes since signing with the team last week.

Jordan appeared in 32 games (19 starts) for L.A. this season, averaging 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. The Lakers subsequently added veteran guard D.J. Augustin to fill Jordan’s spot.

SI Recommends

Despite turning in one of his worst career seasons, the former All-NBA center could see minutes quickly in Philly as the team looks to plug the void created by the departure of Andre Drummond, who was traded to the Nets in the James Harden deal.

Currently the No. 3 seed in the East, the Sixers (38–23) are 3–0 since Harden debuted after the All-Star Break. The club will look to make it four straight when it hosts the Cavaliers (36–26) on Friday.

More NBA Coverage:

For more 76ers news, head over to All 76ers.

DeAndre Jordan

YOU MAY LIKE

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.
Play
Wrestling

Vince McMahon To Induct The Undertaker Into WWE Hall of Fame

The company announced The Undertaker's induction in February.

By Jelani Scott
kyrie irving (1)
Play
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Hires Stepmother as New Agent

Irving, who’s played in 15 games for the Nets this season, had previously been represented by Roc Nation.

By Nick Selbe
CEO of WWE Vince McMahon addresses fans during WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Vince McMahon Says He Trains Until 3 a.m. Each Morning

At 76 years old, he’s still going strong.

By Joseph Salvador
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Draymond Green during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green: Lakers Fans ‘Brats’ for Booing LeBron

After recent hapless home performances, Lakers fans have booed the team off the floor. The Warriors forward commented on the fan base.

By Mike McDaniel
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
Play
NFL

Report: Jameis Winston Is an ‘Option’ for Saints

The quarterback is an unrestricted free agent this offseason while he continues to recover from his left ACL surgery.

By Madison Williams
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, second from right, watches the game as forward AJ Griffin (21) and the bench celebrate a basket against Syracuse during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Duke won 97-72.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Coach K Was ‘Really Upset’ About Amaker Rumor

A recent report said Mike Krzyzewski took over the search for his successor, wanting to keep control of the program.

By Madeline Coleman
Jesse-Marsch-Leeds-United
Soccer

Jesse Marsch and the Rare Second Chance

When it goes south for American coaches in top leagues, the door typically doesn't reopen. But Marsch has a chance to make headway after a setback in Leipzig.

By Brian Straus
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders
NFL

Deion Sanders Responds to Cowboys Rumors

The Jackson State head coach made a definitive statement when asked about a rumor that he could coach in the NFL for the Cowboys.

By Mike McDaniel