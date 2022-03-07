Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram Hits Unreal Halftime Half Court Buzzer Beater Against Nuggets

Brandon Ingram hit one of the most absurd shots on the NBA season Sunday night when he threw up what appeared to be a Hail Mary but ended up being three points. 

With less than five seconds left in the second quarter, the Pelicans forward got the ball from the inbound pass and struggled to get to half court while being double teamed. Ingram tried to spin through both defenders but he lost the handle of the ball. He was barely able to pick up the ball in time and flung it from the ground into the air as the buzzer sounded. 

Somehow the heave found the back of the rim and went in. Ingram casually celebrated while walking back to the bench but couldn’t help but laugh at what will likely be the wildest bucket of his career. The Pelicans went into halftime against the Nuggets down 62–57. 

Ingram, who is leading New Orleans in scoring on the season at 22.5 points per game, has been filling in as the focal point of the team’s offense while forward Zion Williamson recovers from a fractured right foot. He hasn’t appeared in a game this season. 

