Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Ben Simmons’s Grievance Against 76ers Expected to be Filed Soon

Ben Simmons will be in the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night to watch new his team, the Nets, take on his former team, the 76ers, in a blockbuster matchup.

On top of that, Simmons’s grievance against the 76ers is expected to be filed soon, possibly even in the next couple of days, according to Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck.

Simmons has yet to make his 2021–22 season debut. He didn’t play at all for the Sixers this season before he was traded to the Nets on Feb. 10, and is still ramping up for his first game with Brooklyn. During that time, Simmons did not receive pay and was fined for his time missing out. He hopes to earn the money back with the grievance.

Every time Simmons missed a game, he was fined $360,000, which has added up to over $19 million this season according to ESPN. He hasn’t earned a paycheck since Oct. 1, when he was given $8.25 million.

Neubeck explained some of the reasoning behind the grievance claim.

SI Recommends

“...Simmons and his representatives offered repeated fleeting explanations for his desire to be traded elsewhere, and eventually those explanations changed to why he simply wouldn’t/couldn’t do his job. Those ranged from alleged anger over being included in talks for James Harden, frustration over Embiid and Doc Rivers’ comments following Game 7, a back issue, and a mental health explanation that ultimately led to a team meeting, with Simmons telling his teammates in late October he was, ‘not mentally ready to play.’”

It is anticipated that the mental health component of Simmons’s argument will play a key part in the case—Philadelphia has never questioned that part of his absence. And, since joining the Nets, Simmons has actually participated in practices with his teammates. He rarely did so this year with the 76ers, and was reportedly kicked out of a practice and suspended for the team’s season opener for conduct detrimental to the team. Doc Rivers said he was a distraction to the team when discussing his decision to remove Simmons from the practice. 

Neubeck admits that league sources have told him that the Sixers are in a “stronger position” regarding the grievance case. However, by Simmons filing it officially, the organization will be examined for their actions during the season. It might finally end the Simmons-76ers drama once and for all.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, check out All 76ers.

YOU MAY LIKE

UNC’s Tyler Hansbrough celebrates win over Duke.
College Basketball

Tyler Hansbrough Said Coach K’s Farewell Tour Was Overdone

Hansbrough compared Mike Krzyzewski’s final game in Durham to a recent episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

By Dan Lyons
Von Miller after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams.
NFL

Report: Von Miller Wants to ‘Figure It Out’ With Rams

Miller is set to become a free agent on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

By Joseph Salvador
mlb-appletv
Play
Extra Mustard

MLB Makes Exclusive Deal With Apple TV+, So Get Ready to Pay

The gouging of sports fans continues to roll along

By Jimmy Traina
Kayla Harrison (l.), Mike Tyson (m.) and PFL CEO Peter Murray.
MMA

With Harrison Back, PFL Officials Focus on More Free Agents, Pay-Per-View Debut

“Our model is evolving, and we have the wherewithal to do a lot of things,” PFL CEO Peter Murray told ‘The Underground.’

By John Morgan, The Underground
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas.
NBA

Luka Dončić Is Thriving After the Mavericks’ Midseason Gamble

The three-time NBA All-Star has picked up his play after the arrival of trade deadline additions Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

By Michael Shapiro
AP22068086932502
Play
Betting

Big East, Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC tournaments begin today

Plus, picks, tournament schedules, results and analysis.

By Kyle Wood
nfl-mailbag-packers-jordan-love
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Are the Packers Done With Jordan Love?

Aaron Rodgers is returning to Green Bay, so the team will have to decide whether to keep or trade his backup. Plus, Russell Wilson, draft buzz and more.

By Albert Breer
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forward Kevin Durant (7)
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant: Heckling Is a Part of the NBA Experience

The Nets forward was asked whether he’s given Ben Simmons advice ahead of his Philly return, and he responded saying he wouldn’t ‘hold his hand.’

By Madison Williams