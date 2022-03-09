Skip to main content
Russell Wilson, Jackie Moon and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Devin Booker to Make Suns Return Wednesday vs. Heat

Devin Booker is back and ready to return to the court Wednesday night vs. the Heat, the Suns announced.

The Phoenix guard missed the last four games due to being in COVID-19 protocols since March 2. The Suns, who have the best record in the NBA with 52–13, went 3–1 during Booker’s absence.

Phoenix gains back a crucial piece in their lineup for their matchup against the Heat, the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. Their previous matchup earlier this season resulted in a major loss for the Suns as the Heat won 123–100.

The Suns are already without Chris Paul, who is dealing with a right thumb injury for the next few weeks. Booker’s comeback should help the Suns tremendously, even though they weren’t really struggling without him.

Booker is dominating his team in terms of points. His average points per game is currently 25.6, with the next best point percentage coming from Deandre Ayton with 16.7 ppg. Booker’s season-high points came in January against the Spurs when he scored 48 points.

Editors’ note, March 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this story misidentified the date of the Heat vs. Suns game. The game is on Wednesday, not Thursday.

