Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Grayson Allen Suspended One Game After Flagrant Foul on Alex Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game for his flagrant-2 foul against the Bulls on Friday, the NBA announced.

Allen was ejected in the third quarter of the Bucks' win when he swiped at Bulls guard Alex Caruso in midair during a layup attempt, a move that sent Caruso crashing to the ground.

On Saturday, the Bulls announced that Caruso will need surgery and will miss the next six to eight weeks after sustaining a fractured wrist against the Bucks.

Before the news of Caruso's injury was announced, the Bucks also tweeted a flippant video of Allen, which led to a response from the Bulls’ social media team. The Bucks' tweet has since been deleted. 

SI Recommends

After the Friday's game, Bulls coach Billy Donovan called on the NBA to further review the incident, which he said “could have jeopardized [Caruso's] career.”

Caruso was more blunt in his assessment of the foul. “Went up, was going to try to two-hand flush, a little dunk in transition,” Caruso said during his postgame press conference. “I didn’t really know what happened during the play.

“But afterward, looking at it, I mean, dude just grabbed me out of the air. Kind of bulls---. I don’t know what else you can do about it. I’m just glad that I didn’t have any major scary injuries right away.”

Allen missed the Bucks' win Saturday with a hip injury and is expected to serve his suspension Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas State logo on a basketball court.
College Basketball

Ayoka Lee Sets NCAA D-I Women’s Basketball Scoring Record

The Kansas State center scored 61 points against No. 14 Oklahoma.

tom-brady-antonio-brown
Extra Mustard

Brown Posts Message for Brady Ahead of Bucs vs. Rams

Tampa‘s former receiver had some words for Brady ahead of Sunday‘s divisional round matchup.

robbie-gould
Extra Mustard

Robbie Gould Practiced Field Goals During Packers Player Intros

The veteran kicker was the star of another viral moment on Saturday.

tristan-wirfs-buccaneers
NFL

Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs Out vs. Rams With Ankle Injury

Tom Brady will be without his top pass protector on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first quarter
NFL

Live: Stafford’s Third Quarter Touchdown Widens Gap vs. Bucs

Will Tampa Bay be on its way to another NFC Championship appearance? Or will Los Angeles pull off an epic win? Follow along for live coverage here.

Peng Shuai
Play
Tennis

Aussie Open Security Asks Fans to Remove 'Where is Peng Shuai?' Shirts

Fans at the Australian Open were asked by security to remove T-shirts which featured the slogan "Where is Peng Shuai?"

stockton
College Basketball

John Stockton Says Gonzaga Suspended His Tickets Over Refusal to Wear Mask

The Bulldogs legend said the university asked him to follow a statewide mandate to wear a mask at games.

Closeup view of hockey puck laying on the ice
NHL

ECHL Player Released After Directing Racist Gesture at Opponent

The Jacksonville Icemen released defenseman Jacob Panetta after he directed a racist gesture toward South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban.