Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game for his flagrant-2 foul against the Bulls on Friday, the NBA announced.

Allen was ejected in the third quarter of the Bucks' win when he swiped at Bulls guard Alex Caruso in midair during a layup attempt, a move that sent Caruso crashing to the ground.

On Saturday, the Bulls announced that Caruso will need surgery and will miss the next six to eight weeks after sustaining a fractured wrist against the Bucks.

Before the news of Caruso's injury was announced, the Bucks also tweeted a flippant video of Allen, which led to a response from the Bulls’ social media team. The Bucks' tweet has since been deleted.

After the Friday's game, Bulls coach Billy Donovan called on the NBA to further review the incident, which he said “could have jeopardized [Caruso's] career.”

Caruso was more blunt in his assessment of the foul. “Went up, was going to try to two-hand flush, a little dunk in transition,” Caruso said during his postgame press conference. “I didn’t really know what happened during the play.

“But afterward, looking at it, I mean, dude just grabbed me out of the air. Kind of bulls---. I don’t know what else you can do about it. I’m just glad that I didn’t have any major scary injuries right away.”

Allen missed the Bucks' win Saturday with a hip injury and is expected to serve his suspension Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

