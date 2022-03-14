NBA Power Rankings: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Deliver As Playoff Races Heat Up

The race for playoff seeding and play-in spots is heating up, but this past week highlighted numerous top-tier performances from LeBron James, who added another stellar accolade to his crown. Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, posterized Max Kleber, then dapped up Kevin Garnett. And Klay Thompson broke out of a shooting slump.

That’s not all. Kevin Durant had no mercy on Philadelphia, then dropped a 50-piece against the Knicks. And, last but not least, Gregg Popovich set the all-time wins record for a head coach.

Here’s where the NBA power rankings stand at the start of a new week.

(Note: SI’s NBA staff is ranking every team from best to worst all season long, taking into account how each squad is currently playing.)

1. Phoenix Suns

Current Record: 54–14

Previous Ranking: 1

The Suns still hold a 7.5-game lead atop the Western Conference, even without Chris Paul, who remains out due to a hand injury. Phoenix routing the Lakers on Sunday sends a message that the team is still in attack mode. The Suns have what it takes to earn another trip to the NBA Finals and are on their way to a 60-win season. Their next four games include matchups against New Orleans, Houston, Chicago and Sacramento.

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Current Record: 47–22

Previous Ranking: 5

Memphis is far better than it was when it faced Utah in the first round of last year's NBA playoffs. While Ja Morant is the star, he knows it will take the help of his teammates for Memphis to make a deep run in the playoffs. The farthest the franchise has gone in the postseason was the Western Conference finals in the 2012–13 season. This year's squad sits in the top 10 in offensive and defensive net rating, net rating and pace. Their next three games are road matchups against Indiana, Atlanta and Houston.

3. Miami Heat

Current Record: 45–24

Previous Ranking: 2

The Heat sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, but not by a wide margin. A couple losses could see that change within a matter of days. They picked up wins against Houston and Cleveland but dropped games against Phoenix and Minnesota last week. Still, Miami has the talent to compete and win an NBA championship. Currently, the Heat sit in the top 10 across the league in offensive (112.9) and defensive rating (108.1).

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Current Record: 42–26

Previous Ranking: 3

The Bucks have won seven out of their last 10 games. Before losing to Golden State on Saturday, they hadn't lost a game since Feb. 26 against Brooklyn. The reigning NBA champs are coming together at the right time and sit atop the league in points per game (117.9). Among players, Giannis Antetokounmpo is tied for first in points per game (29.7). The Bucks find themselves halfway through their final lengthy road trip with games against Utah, Sacramento and Minnesota this week.

5. Boston Celtics

Current Record: 41–28

Previous Ranking: 7

The Celtics went 2–1 last week, a mark that includes a three-point loss to the Mavericks on Sunday and the day Kevin Garnett’s jersey was retired. But more broadly, Boston is 7–3 in its last 10 games. The play from the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and the defense have been the reasons for the Celtics’ success. Boston sits third in the league in defensive rating (106.4) behind the Suns and the Warriors. The Celtics’ next three games feature a road trip against Golden State, Sacramento and Denver.

6. Golden State Warriors

Current Record: 46–22

Previous Ranking: 11

The Warriors posted a 3–1 mark last week, earning three impressive wins against the Clippers, Nuggets and Bucks after losing to Denver earlier. But it is no secret the Warriors are not the same without Draymond Green, who is expected to return to the lineup on Monday. Getting Green back, along with Klay Thompson breaking out of a slump, makes Golden State a dangerous title contender.

7. Dallas Mavericks

Current Record: 42–26

Previous Ranking: 8

The Mavericks went 3–1 last week, which included overcoming a 13-point deficit on Sunday to defeat the Celtics and snap Boston's five-game winning streak. It marked the sixth time this season that Dallas has snapped an opponent’s win streak of five or more games. The Mavericks lead the NBA in this category. Dallas hopes to ride this wave on its current road trip that includes stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Charlotte this week.

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Current Record: 41–25

Previous Ranking: 6

Although beating Chicago and pulling off the overtime win against Orlando on Sunday counts in the standings, the one game that people are still thinking about is the 76ers' 129–100 home loss to the Nets in the highly anticipated matchup between James Harden and his former team. Now that the ice has been broken in that regard, this is make or break time for Philadelphia. The 76ers are tied for second in the East with the Bucks, sitting 2.5 games behind the Heat for first place.

9. Utah Jazz

Current Record: 42-25

Previous Ranking: 4

Utah currently sits fourth in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the Warriors. The two losses this past week against San Antonio and Dallas did not help Utah’s chances of moving up in a crowded conference after the first-place Suns. Utah’s schedule this week doesn’t get easier as the Jazz face the Bucks, Bulls, Clippers and Knicks.

10. Denver Nuggets

Current Record: 40–28

Previous Ranking: 10

Despite two recent losses to the Warriors and the Raptors, the Nuggets have won seven of their last 10 games and sit two behind Dallas for the fifth spot in the Western Conference. As long as the reigning MVP Nikola Jokić graces the floor, Denver has a shot at winning any game. He has recorded 11 triple doubles in the Nuggets’ last 26 games. And though the potential return of Jamal Murray remains in limbo, the Nuggets are still an intriguing team. This week's schedule includes a three-game road trip—at Philadelphia, Washington and Cleveland—and a home matchup against Boston.

11. Brooklyn Nets

Current Record: 35–33

Previous Ranking: 16

Kevin Durant has played lights out since his return from injury. The Nets won all three of their games last week, including making an emphatic statement in defeating the Joel Embiid-James Harden led 76ers in Philadelphia. Could the Nets be getting ready for a late-season run? Will Ben Simmons play this season? The Nets’ next three games—against Orlando, Dallas and Portland—are winnable contests.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Record: 39–30

Previous Ranking: 13

The Timberwolves have won eight of their last 10 games. The play of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell has paid huge dividends for Minnesota. With 13 games left and 1.5 games behind the Nuggets, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the Timberwolves. The Spurs, Lakers and Bucks are Minnesota’s upcoming opponents.

13. Toronto Raptors

Current Record: 37–30

Previous Ranking: 17

The Raptors have won three straight—earning victories against the Spurs, Suns and Nuggets—after dropping three consecutive games. Toronto is a dangerous team that’s flying under the radar. The play of Pascal Siakam and the stellar production from rookie Scottie Barnes has been exceptional. Raptors coach Nick Nurse deserves a lot of credit as Toronto sits one game behind Cleveland for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference.

14. Chicago Bulls

Current Record: 41–26

Previous Ranking: 9

Chicago went 2–1 last week, earning victories over Cleveland and Detroit. However, the Bulls dropped a game against the 76ers, one of two teams (Milwaukee) they sit a half-game behind. Riding a two-game winning streak, the Bulls have an upcoming road trip against Sacramento, Utah and Phoenix.

15. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Record: 38–29

Previous Ranking: 12

The Cavaliers have lost seven of their last 10 games dating back to their final game before the All-Star break. This is not the time of the year to record a spiral of losses. Last week, Cleveland went 1–2, picking up a win against Indiana but two losses against Miami and Chicago. And the upcoming slate—against the Clippers, 76ers, Nuggets and Pistons—will not be easy for Cleveland.

16. Los Angeles Clippers

Current Record: 36–34

Previous Ranking: 14

Since the Knicks snapped the Clippers’ five-game winning streak last Sunday, Los Angeles went 2–2, taking losses to the Warriors and the Hawks. Currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the Timberwolves for seventh, the Clippers could use another five-game winning streak. But with games against Cleveland, Toronto and Utah this week, things could be challenging.

17. Atlanta Hawks

Current Record: 33–34

Previous Ranking: 15

It's simple for Atlanta. How much can the supporting cast assist Trae Young? Atlanta went 2–2 last week—earning wins against the Clippers and Pacers—and finds itself in a play-in scenario. Only a half-game ahead of Charlotte, the Hawks could use some wins against Portland, Charlotte, Memphis and New Orleans this week.

18. Charlotte Hornets

Current Record: 33–35

Previous Ranking: 18

The Hornets are a half-game behind the Hawks for the ninth spot but three games ahead of the Wizards in the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. With 14 games left, Charlotte can't afford to drop many of its remaining games. Last week, the Hornets suffered losses to the Nets and Celtics. Charlotte’s upcoming schedule includes Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Dallas.

19. New Orleans Pelicans

Current Record: 28–40

Previous Ranking: 19

The Pelicans currently hold the last play-in spot in the Western Conference, despite recent losses to Memphis, Charlotte and Orlando. But in New Orleans’s defense, the Pelicans have been without their two leading scorers, Brandon Ingram (four games) and CJ McCollum (two games). They will need both if they hope to keep their current spot.

20. Washington Wizards

Current Record: 29–37

Previous Ranking: 20

The Wizards went 1–3 on the week, suffering losses to the Clippers, Lakers and Trail Blazers. However, Washington is only three games behind the Hornets for the final play-in spot. The Wizards will seek to keep pace for an opportunity. Their four-game slate this week includes the Warriors, Nuggets, Knicks and Lakers.

21. New York Knicks

Current Record: 28–40

Previous Ranking: 24

After a convincing win against the Clippers last Sunday, the Knicks went 2–2 in their final four games of a seven-game road trip. In the Knicks’ battle against the Nets on Sunday, one in which Kyrie Irving watched from the sideline in his first Nets game inside the Barclays Center, Kevin Durant torched them for 53 points in a 110–107 loss. Portland, Washington and Utah are up next for the Knicks.

22. Los Angeles Lakers

Current Record: 29–38

Previous Ranking: 22

All of the discussion has been on whether the Lakers will make the playoffs or maintain their current play-in tournament status. But let's take into account the greatness being witnessed by a 37-year-old LeBron James. The 18-time All-Star scored 50 or more points in two of three Lakers games and became the only player in NBA history with at least 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.

23. San Antonio Spurs

Current Record: 26–42

Previous Ranking: 23

The Spurs posted a 2–2 mark last week, but Gregg Popovich setting the all-time wins record for a head coach on Friday was the true highlight for San Antonio. His moment was well-deserved. As for the Spurs, they are two games behind the Pelicans for the 10th spot in the West and have a date with the Timberwolves on Monday.

24. Detroit Pistons

Current Record: 18–50

Previous Ranking: 27

After piecing together wins against Toronto and Indiana, the Pistons followed those performances with a 1–3 mark. But Cade Cunningham has been heating up as of late. The rookie finished one point shy of earning his seventh consecutive 20-point game in Detroit's loss on Sunday.

25. Indiana Pacers

Current Record: 23–46

Previous Ranking: 25

Sitting above only the Pistons and the Magic in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers dropped two close games to the Hawks and Cavaliers. However, Indiana managed to defeat San Antonio, one day after Gregg Popovich set the NBA’s all-time wins record for a head coach.

26. Portland Trail Blazers

Current Record: 26–40

Previous Ranking: 21

Heading into last week, the Trail Blazers dropped four straight games. Portland added two more losses—against the Timberwolves and the Jazz—before picking up a win against the Wizards on Saturday. Injuries have been a big factor in Portland’s struggles as the team seeks to find its identity following the CJ McCollum trade.

27. Sacramento Kings

Current Record: 24–45

Previous Ranking: 26

The Kings have suffered three consecutive losses, but De’Aaron Fox had a phenomenal outing against Utah, pouring in 41 points, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc. Sacramento has the eighth-toughest schedule remaining in its last 13 games.

28. Houston Rockets

Current Record: 17–51

Previous Ranking: 29

After snapping their 12-game losing streak last Sunday, the Rockets suffered losses to the Heat, Mavericks and Pelicans this week. The constant turnovers leading to points for opposing teams remains an issue for Houston, which leads the league in turnovers per game (16.6).

29. Orlando Magic

Current Record: 18–51

Previous Ranking: 30

The Magic put together another 2–2 week, defeating the Pelicans and picking up the sweep in the season series against the Timberwolves. Although remaining at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, their losses—against the Suns and the 76ers in overtime—were by an average margin of 2.5 points.

30. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current Record: 20–47

Previous Ranking: 28

The Thunder have recorded three consecutive losses. On the bright side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded another 30 plus-point performance and his seventh in the last eight games since returning from the All-Star break for OKC.

