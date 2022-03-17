Patrick Beverley Taunts Russell Westbrook Amid Blowout: ‘He’s Trash’

The Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley rivalry wrote another chapter Wednesday night.

Late in the second half of the Timberwolves 124–104 victory over the Lakers, Beverley held his nose in front of the Lakers bench, calling Westbrook “trash.”

After the game, Westbrook responded by saying he isn’t too bothered by any of Minnesota’s trash-talk.

“I honestly don’t pay any mind to it … The trash-talking doesn’t bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league,” Westbrook said.

This is only the latest incident in a long list of issues between these two. When Westbrook was with the Rockets, and Beverley the Clippers, Westbrook famously said Beverley can’t play defense.

“Pat Bev trick y’all like he play defense,” Westbrook said after a 2019 game, via the Associated Press. “He don’t guard nobody, man. It’s just running around doing nothing. As you seen what happened—47. All that commotion to get 47.”

Beverley snapped back at Westbrook this year, tweeting that those comments actually apply to Westbrook, not him.

“I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all well my boy is The Real Magician this year,” he tweeted.

And Just last week, Beverley said after Westbrook made those comments, his career hasn’t been the same.

“He damaged my career. Coaching staffs, players, fans, they looked at me way different,” Beverley said.

