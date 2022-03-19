Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Injury Has Two Major Silver Linings

The Warriors received bad news this week, as it was reported that guard Stephen Curry will be out indefinitely with a sprained right foot. Curry suffered the injury Wednesday night after colliding with Marcus Smart during a game against the Celtics.

However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is choosing to take an optimistic stance on the injury, explaining the silver lining to Curry missing time.

“The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole. “Assuming everything goes well, he’ll be ready to roll. As far as the team is concerned, it will give us an opportunity to learn how to execute without him, which will come in handy during those minutes during the playoffs when he’s off the floor.”

Kerr mentioned that the team will use Curry’s injury to perfect its defense in time for the playoffs.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We’re going to lock in on becoming the defensive team we were the first two-and-a-half months of the season,” Kerr said. “With Draymond back, there’s no reason why we can’t rediscover our defensive identity while Steph is out. We were going to need to do that anyway, so that becomes the focus for these last 12 games.”

The Warriors currently sit in third place in the Western Conference, just a half game back of the Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed. If the season ended today, they would play Nuggets in the playoffs.

Curry has had a solid season by his standards, averaging over 25 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game over 64 games. However, his 38% three-point percentage is his lowest in a full season in his entire career.

More Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Gregg Popovich talks to an official.
NBA

Popovich Winks After Getting Ejected in Spurs Blowout Loss to Pelicans

The winningest coach in NBA history got the boot in the first half of Friday’s game.

By Zach Koons
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo
College Football

Michigan’s David Ojabo Tore Achilles at Pro Day

The NFL prospect is expected to make a full recovery, and drew comparisons to Cam Akers’s injury.

By Madison Williams
ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome.
More Sports

ESPN Employees Join Disney Walkout Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

The parent company has yet to respond to the bill, which would restrict discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida schools.

By Madison Williams
Texas A&M football fans
College Football

Texas A&M Loses Top 2023 QB Commit Eli Holstein

The Zachary, La. native was one of the first commitments of the 2023 recruiting class last summer.

By Mike McDaniel
benzema
Soccer

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to Miss Clásico Due to Injury

The star forward has scored in five straight matches, but he suffered a leg injury against Mallorca on Monday.

By Andrew Gastelum
LeBron James smiling while at an NFL playoff game.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Ecstatic After Browns Trade for Deshaun Watson

He sounds pretty excited.

By Zach Koons
Kevin Willard on the sidelines for Seton Hall.
Play
College Basketball

Kevin Willard Praises Shaheen Holloway Amid Coaching Uncertainty

The Seton Hall coach doesn't know if he will return next year, but he did say who should replace him if he's not.

By Daniel Chavkin
A set of basketballs sitting on a rack at the NCAA tournament.
Play
College Basketball

Sunday’s Schedule of NCAA Tournament Games Released

The remaining eight teams will hope to punch their tickets to the Sweet 16 on Sunday.

By Zach Koons