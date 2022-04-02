Skip to main content
Anthony Davis Returns, LeBron Game-time Decision Against Pelicans

Lakers forward Anthony Davis will return to the lineup on Friday night against the Pelicans, while LeBron James will be a game-time decision, per coach Frank Vogel.

Davis’s return to the starting lineup couldn’t come at a better time for Los Angeles. Davis has missed the last 18 games with a mid-foot sprain, and has been absent for 39 games this season. His inability to stay healthy is one of the many reasons why the Lakers are in a fight for their playoff lives. 

James has been battling a sprained ankle that he suffered in last Sunday night’s loss to the Pelicans. Although he tweeted that he was out for the season on Friday in honor of April Fools’ Day, this is actually far from the case.

He has missed the last two games and is not close to 100%, but given the playoff implications of each game remaining on the schedule, he is clearly trying to get back on the floor as quickly as possible. 

The Lakers were seen as one of the favorites to come out of the West before the season, but have struggled with consistency all season. They have been in a free fall as of late, losing eight of their last 10 contests entering Friday night.

Los Angeles is currently on the outside looking in with regard to the playoff picture. The Lakers are 31–45 on the season, sitting in a tie for the 10th and final play-in spot with the Spurs. 

However, San Antonio owns the tiebreak, and if the season ended today, Los Angeles would miss the play-in tournament for the postseason.

Tip-off on Friday night is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBATV.

