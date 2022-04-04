Anthony Davis Addresses Lakers Injuries After Loss to Nuggets

The Lakers’s losing streak grew to six games with Sunday’s 129–118 loss to the Nuggets, pushing them further back from the NBA’s play-in tournament. Afterwards, star forward Anthony Davis lamented the injuries he and the rest of the team have dealt with this season, and wondered what might have been with better health.

“What could we have been if I was healthy all year, LeBron, Kendrick Nunn? You think about those things,” Davis said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “When we put this team together, we looked really good on paper, but we haven’t had a chance to reach that potential with guys being in and out of the lineup.”

Davis was playing in just his second game since returning from a sprained foot, and has appeared in only 39 games this season. He finished the game with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in a team-high 35 minutes to go along with two steals and three blocks.

James missed Sunday’s game and has sat out in four of the team’s last six. The 37-year-old has missed 22 games this season, with the Lakers posting a 6–16 record during those games. Los Angeles is 4–16 since the All-Star break.

