The Lakers announced on Friday that LeBron James would miss the remaining two regular season games of the year.

The 37-year-old has missed five of the last six games due to a left ankle injury. It was determined after further evaluation that James suffered a left ankle sprain. James and the team decided it was best for him to sit out the remainder of the season to work on recovering for next season, especially since the Lakers are already out of the playoffs.

James reached out to his fans on Twitter following the news, and the forward sounded optimistic about his future regarding the injury and next season.

“I appreciate it and love y’all love! Wish it was done in winning fashion though! Gave everything I had to this season when I was on the floor! See y’all again in the fall.”

James added the hashtag “Year 20” to the end as well, likely meaning that he plans on returning to the court next year.

