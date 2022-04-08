Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
LeBron and the Lakers, Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta Braves on Today's SI Feed
LeBron and the Lakers, Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta Braves on Today's SI Feed

LeBron James Addresses End of His Season: ‘See Y’all Again in the Fall’

The Lakers announced on Friday that LeBron James would miss the remaining two regular season games of the year.

The 37-year-old has missed five of the last six games due to a left ankle injury. It was determined after further evaluation that James suffered a left ankle sprain. James and the team decided it was best for him to sit out the remainder of the season to work on recovering for next season, especially since the Lakers are already out of the playoffs.

James reached out to his fans on Twitter following the news, and the forward sounded optimistic about his future regarding the injury and next season.

“I appreciate it and love y’all love! Wish it was done in winning fashion though! Gave everything I had to this season when I was on the floor! See y’all again in the fall.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

James added the hashtag “Year 20” to the end as well, likely meaning that he plans on returning to the court next year.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch
Soccer

The Pressing Question for Jesse Marsch at Leeds United

After replacing the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, the American manager has had his methods take hold. Can they steer the storied club to Premier League safety?

By Marcus Krum
Apr 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a pitch in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Ohtani Admits He’s Still Getting Used to the ‘Ohtani Rule’

The two-way star told reporters he had almost forgotten he began the Angels’ game pitching against the Astros.

By Wilton Jackson
Aug 20, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Boris Becker looks on during the match of Novak Djokovic (not pictured) against David Goffin (not pictured) on day six during the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Linder Family Tennis Center.
Tennis

Tennis Great Boris Becker Found Guilty of Financial Crimes

The 54-year-old was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.

By Associated Press
Water polo ball
College

Ex-USC Water Polo Coach Convicted of Fraud and Bribery

Jovan Vavic accepted around $250,000 in bribes to offer admission to the prestigious school.

By Associated Press
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 5186
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Visiting Virginia on Friday

The highly-touted QB prospect is reportedly set for multiple visits this month as he continues weighing his college options.

By Jelani Scott
Gio Reyna is hurt playing for Dortmund vs. Stuttgart
Play
Soccer

USMNT’s Reyna Exits Match in Tears After Suffering Another Injury

Gio Reyna lasted less than two minutes against Stuttgart, forced off with what appeared to be the recurrence of a hamstring injury.

By Avi Creditor
rhyne-howard-wnba-draft-preview
Play
WNBA

Team Needs, Prospect Fits Ahead of 2022 WNBA Draft

Before Monday’s draft, here’s a breakdown of what each team might be looking for in the next wave of WNBA players.

By Wilton Jackson
Sep 25, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkanovski reacts following his victory and title defense against Brian Ortega during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC 273 Betting Advice: Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Best bets and analysis for UFC 273, headlined by betting favorite Alexander Volkanovski against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

By Doug Vazquez and Alan Siegel