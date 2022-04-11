Skip to main content
NBA
NBA

Matchups for 2022 NBA Playoffs After End of Regular Season

Now that the NBA regular season is officially over, the playoff matchups are almost completely set. All that’s left is for the play-in tournament to play out. But for now, most of this year’s playoff teams know who they’re facing facing next week. 

Here’s which teams will be squaring off in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs: 

Eastern Conference 

No. 1 Heat vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 Bucks vs. No. 6 Bulls

No. 4 76ers vs. No. 5 Raptors

Western Conference 

No. 1 Suns vs. No. 8 seed

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 seed

No. 3 Warriors vs. No. 6 Nuggets

No. 4 Mavericks vs. No. 5 Jazz

Play-in Tournament 

In the play-in tournament, the No. 7 Nets are scheduled to play the No. 8 Cavaliers and the No. 9 Hawks will face the No. 10 Hornets in the Eastern Conference. Over in the Western Conference, the No. 7 Timberwolves will take on the No. 8 Clippers and the No. 9 Pelicans will battle it out with the No. 10 Spurs. 

The play-in tournament starts Tuesday and that schedule is set, but the official postseason won't start until Friday.

