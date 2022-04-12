The Warriors released an update on Stephen Curry’s injury status as the postseason is just days away. They’ll face the Nuggets in the first round, but Curry’s status for Game 1 of the series is uncertain.

Curry missed the last 12 games of the regular season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. He was injured on March 16 when Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball at Curry’s feet and made contact.

The two-time MVP has continued to make solid progress and returned to shooting and running on-the-court activities last week. The entire NBA Playoff schedule has yet to be announced, however. The play-in tournament still needs to take place, but the official postseason will begin Friday and the Warriors will host the Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Curry’s importance goes without saying, but he led the team in scoring at 25.5 points per game and shot 38% from behind the arc this season. Any hopes of winning an NBA title hinge on Curry’s ability to suit up for Golden State. He will likely return, but it’s unclear if it’ll be in time for Game 1.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.