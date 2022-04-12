Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
NBA Injury Update: Steph Curry, Luka Dončić Questionable for Round 1 of Playoffs
NBA Injury Update: Steph Curry, Luka Dončić Questionable for Round 1 of Playoffs

Stephen Curry Injury Update: Warriors PG Uncertain for Game 1

The Warriors released an update on Stephen Curry’s injury status as the postseason is just days away. They’ll face the Nuggets in the first round, but Curry’s status for Game 1 of the series is uncertain.  

Curry missed the last 12 games of the regular season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. He was injured on March 16 when Celtics guard Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball at Curry’s feet and made contact. 

The two-time MVP has continued to make solid progress and returned to shooting and running on-the-court activities last week. The entire NBA Playoff schedule has yet to be announced, however. The play-in tournament still needs to take place, but the official postseason will begin Friday and the Warriors will host the Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

Curry’s importance goes without saying, but he led the team in scoring at 25.5 points per game and shot 38% from behind the arc this season. Any hopes of winning an NBA title hinge on Curry’s ability to suit up for Golden State. He will likely return, but it’s unclear if it’ll be in time for Game 1. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors. 

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

The helmet of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sits on display for his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.
Play
NFL

Commanders Accused of Pattern of Financial Misconduct

The Committee of Oversight and Reform sent the Federal Trade Commission an explosive letter detailing their new findings into Washington.

By Daniela Perez
phil castellini
MLB

Reds President on Calls to Sell Team: ‘Be Careful What You Ask For’

Amid calls from fans to sell the team, Phil Castellini took a defensive stance and sent a message to fans that there would be no ownership changes.

By Nick Selbe
Robert Lewandowski scores for Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal
Play
Soccer

Lewandowski Pulls Bayern Level With Villarreal in UCL Quarterfinals

The Bayern Munich striker delivered the breakthrough that the German powerhouse needed in the second leg against the upstart Spanish side.

By Avi Creditor
Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Vizzina Commitment to Clemson Impacts Remaining Quarterback Recruiting Dominoes

Dabo Swinney gets his 2023 QB recruit while Arch Manning, Dante Moore dictate remaining dominoes at the position

By John Garcia Jr.
Drake smiles while sitting courtside during a game betweeen the Heat and the Hawks.
Extra Mustard

Stafford Buys Two Los Angeles Homes From Drake

The Rams quarterback purchased the houses from the hip-hop star for well over the asking price.

By Zach Koons
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa.
Play
NBA

Debating the Most Disappointing Teams This Season

Lakers. Nets. Knicks. Blazers. Which teams didn't live up to expectations?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
Arch Manning runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy.
Play
Extra Mustard

Chris Long Makes Plea for Arch Manning to Choose Virginia

He offered to pay Manning $500 an hour for babysitting his children if he enrolled in Virginia.

By Joseph Salvador
Apr 8, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Previewing Cavs-Nets and the NBA Play-in Matchups

Should Brooklyn worry about its porous defense against a team that has Darius Garland? Will Evan Mobley defend Kevin Durant?

By Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni