J.R. Smith, NBA Player Turned North Carolina A&T Golfer, Lands NIL Deal With Lululemon

Former NBA player J.R. Smith has inked a name, image and likeness deal with Lululemon, making him the apparel brand’s first male golf ambassador, according to ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

Smith, who went straight to the NBA from high school in 2004, walked-on to the North Carolina A&T golf team in 2021. He is currently in the second semester of his freshman season at the HBCU.

Due to his popularity as a 16-year NBA veteran and his highly-entertaining updates about his return to the classroom, Smith has become one of the most popular figures in all of college sports. He signed with Excel Sports Management for NIL representation back in January and his agent, Lance Young, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that there was widespread interest from golf apparel and equipment manufacturers in sponsoring Smith in the future.

Smith is unable to promote Lululemon at NCAA-sanctioned events, but he can appear in the brand’s advertisements. He can also post about the apparel company on his various social media channels. 

Smith, who last played in an NBA game on Aug. 13, 2020 for the Lakers, earned approximately $90 million during his professional basketball career. He won two NBA championships and was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2013.

