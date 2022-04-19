Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Joel Embiid Tells Raptors’ Nick Nurse to Stop Complaining About Refs

The 76ers took a 2–0 series lead over the Raptors Monday night, and Joel Embiid made sure to let Nick Nurse hear all about it. 

The MVP candidate, fresh off a 31-point outing, candidly revealed to reporters the context of a postgame, on-court conversation with Nurse after the Sixers’ Game 2 win. The NBA champion coach has been noticeably vocal about the officiating since Saturday’s opener. 

“He’s a great coach, obviously,” Embiid began, “I’ve always been a big fan but I told him, you know, respectfully told him to, ‘Stop b_______g about calls,’ because I saw what he said last game.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Embiid’s comments were in reference to various remarks made by Nurse criticizing the refs’ officiating of the big man in Game 1. The seven-footer shot 9-of-11 from the free-throw line in a 131–111 win.

“If we’re legal defensively, we’ve gotta have a call, or we don’t have a chance,” the former COY said, per 590 The Fan. “Nobody can guard that guy if they’re gonna let him run you over.”

Embiid, one of the NBA’s most efficient high-volume free-throw shooters, has already attempted 25 shots at the charity stripe through two games, converting 21 in total. Should Embiid maintain a volume and level of efficiency similar to the regular season, Nurse will likely have a lot more to say to the refs moving forward as the ailing Raptors make adjustments.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke center Mark Williams celebrates after dunking against Cal State Fullerton. Syndication Usa Today
College Basketball

Duke’s Mark Williams Declares for NBA Draft After Standout Season

The 7-foot-1 sophomore was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and third-team All-ACC last season.

By Jelani Scott
Freddie Freeman rounds bases after hitting home run against Braves, April, 18, 2022.
MLB

Freddie Freeman Blasts First Home Run as a Dodger vs. Braves

Freeman, 32, spent his first 12 years in Atlanta, winning a World Series last year before joining the Dodgers over the offseason.

By Jelani Scott
J.R. Smith smiles while looking on during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament.
NBA

J.R. Smith Inks NIL Deal With Lululemon

The former NBA player is cashing in on the NCAA’s new sponsorship rules.

By Zach Koons
Apr 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts in the 2nd quarter during game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Watch: Gary Payton Jokes With DPOY Marcus Smart Before Presenting Award

The NBA legend dropped by Celtics practice to surprise the 28-year-old with the news.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_18110626 (1)
College Football

Look: Georgia Unveils 2022 National Championship Rings

The Bulldogs won the program’s third national title in a monumental victory over Alabama in January.

By Jelani Scott
diontae johnson
NFL

Diontae Johnson Pushes Back on Contract Dispute Rumors

The star wide receiver did not appreciate reports stating that he was absent for the start of Pittsburgh’s voluntary offseason program.

By Nick Selbe
George Karl while coaching the Kings.
Play
Extra Mustard

George Karl Rips DeMarcus Cousins for Quote on Kings

This isn’t the first time he took a shot at his former player on Twitter.

By Joseph Salvador
Mel Kiper Jr. during the 2011 NFL draft.
NFL

Mel Kiper Jr. Will Cover NFL Draft Remotely Due to Vaccination Status

He said his decision is based on his “personal medical history.”

By Joseph Salvador