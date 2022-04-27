Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Bulls Announce Update on Alex Caruso’s Status for Game 5 vs. Bucks

Bulls guard Alex Caruso remains in the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Bucks, the team announced this morning.

Chicago has also confirmed that All-Star guard Zach LaVine will miss Game 5 after entering the league’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

Caruso’s status for the elimination game had previously been up in the air after he was inadvertently hit in the face by Bucks guard Jevon Carter on a drive to the basket in Sunday’s Game 4. He immediately grabbed his face after the contact and fell to the ground before leaving the contest. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Losing the tandem of Caruso and LaVine for Game 5 is a huge blow for the Bulls, who have struggled to keep pace with the defending NBA champions. Caruso’s stout defense and LaVine’s potent offense have been on display throughout the opening round series, but even their efforts haven’t been enough to stop the Bucks from winning the last two games by 24 points or more.

Now trailing Milwaukee 3–1, Chicago will be without two of its key players on Wednesday night. The Bulls will do their best to stave off elimination when Game 5 tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Chicago Bulls coverage, go to All Bulls 

Breaking
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls

YOU MAY LIKE

Detail of a wet Wimbledon logo at the All England Lawn Tennis Club
Tennis

A Few Thoughts on Wimbledon’s Ban of Russian Players

In our latest mailbag, we look at the cases for and against the All England Club’s recent decision.

By Jon Wertheim
Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the Cardinals.
MLB

Mets’ Bassitt Rips MLB Over ‘Different’ Baseballs After More HBP’s

New York’s starting pitcher criticized the league for a lack of consistency in the baseballs from outing to outing.

By Zach Koons
The Seattle Sounders will play for the Concacaf Champions League title
Soccer

The One Thing Seattle Can’t Overlook Prepping for Its ‘Big F–––ing Game’

The Sounders are putting a lot of emphasis on the second leg of the CCL final they’re hosting, but first, a trip to Mexico will dictate how historic that night could be.

By Brian Straus
Sophia Smith and Naomi Girma are among NWSL’s rising stars
Soccer

The New and Next Faces of NWSL

With NWSL surging into its 10th season, it is being led by a core of rising talent that is under 25 and ready for the spotlight.

By Molly Geary
dCOVwomensboxing_H
Boxing

Taylor-Serrano Is Boxing’s Watershed Moment

For the first time ever, a women’s fight will headline Madison Square Garden.

By Chris Mannix
dCOVwomensboxing_Serrano
Boxing

The Social Media Recluse and the YouTuber

Amanda Serrano got her big break by teaming up with an unlikely ally: Jake Paul.

By Greg Bishop
dCOVwomensboxing_Serrano
Boxing

Katie Taylor’s Long, Strange Journey

The native of Ireland became the best women’s pound-for-pound fighter after moving to sleepy New England.

By Chris Mannix
evan-neal-ikem-ekwonu
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Where Will the NFL Draft’s Top Tackles Land?

Will one of the draft’s best blockers be available at No. 5? Plus, Matt Corral’s stock, the Seahawks’ future at QB and more.

By Albert Breer