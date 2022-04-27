Bulls guard Alex Caruso remains in the concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Bucks, the team announced this morning.

Chicago has also confirmed that All-Star guard Zach LaVine will miss Game 5 after entering the league’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

Caruso’s status for the elimination game had previously been up in the air after he was inadvertently hit in the face by Bucks guard Jevon Carter on a drive to the basket in Sunday’s Game 4. He immediately grabbed his face after the contact and fell to the ground before leaving the contest. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after.

Losing the tandem of Caruso and LaVine for Game 5 is a huge blow for the Bulls, who have struggled to keep pace with the defending NBA champions. Caruso’s stout defense and LaVine’s potent offense have been on display throughout the opening round series, but even their efforts haven’t been enough to stop the Bucks from winning the last two games by 24 points or more.

Now trailing Milwaukee 3–1, Chicago will be without two of its key players on Wednesday night. The Bulls will do their best to stave off elimination when Game 5 tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

