Devin Booker Could Return in First Round vs. Pelicans, per Report

Devin Booker could potentially make a return for the first-round series between the Suns and Pelicans, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Phoenix’s star guard hasn’t played since Game 2 of the series, which he exited early after dealing with hamstring tightness. It was later determined that Booker had a grade 1 hamstring strain and he was expected to miss two to three weeks.

But, according to Wojnarowski, Booker may be available for Games 6 or 7 (if needed) in the series. The Suns currently lead the Pelicans 3–2.

The official decision on Booker’s status for Game 6 will come before the 7:30 p.m. ET game start on Thursday.

In the first two games of the series, Booker averaged 28 points per game. His 31-point game came in Game 2 in only 25 minutes of play. He led the Suns in scoring during the regular season, averaging 26.8 points per game.

If Phoenix beats the Pelicans on Thursday, it will advance to the conference semifinals.

