The Mavericks released an updated statement on the incident involving the family of Suns guard Chris Paul that took place during Game 4 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

The team announced that two “unruly” fans attempted to engage members of Paul’s family in conversation and give them “unwanted hugs.” Once notified of the situation, security ejected the two fans from the arena.

The fans involved in the incident have been banned from American Airlines Center until 2023.

“American Airlines Center and Dallas Mavericks security and executives have concluded the investigation into the incident involving the Paul family. Two unruly fans attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse of American Airlines Center,” the team said in a statement. “AAC security responded immediately once notified by the family and the fans were swiftly ejected from the game. The fans involved in the incident will not be allowed to return to the arena until 2023.”

The team had previously acknowledged there was an incident involving Paul’s family on Sunday evening, which prompted the investigation. The NBA has yet to make a statement on the situation or announce an additional punishment for the fans involved.

News of the incident first came from Paul himself, who sent out an impassioned tweet after Phoenix’s 111–101 loss. The Suns point guard, who fouled out of the game with 8:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, reportedly spoke with security personnel near the team’s bench about the treatment that his family was receiving in the stands. He was later seen on video, appearing to yell at the fans as they were being escorted out by security.

A postgame report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin indicated that Paul’s mother, who was in the crowd Sunday, had hands put on her by Dallas fans. Paul’s wife was also reportedly pushed and followed up the aisle when she left her seat from behind the Suns’ bench.

Paul’s kids reportedly witnessed the entire incident and the entire group “felt very unsafe,” according to McMenamin.

