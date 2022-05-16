Skip to main content
Luka Doncic, Drew Brees and Raccoons at a Baseball Game on Today’s SI Feed
Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat Due to Foot Sprain

Celtics coach Ime Udoka announced Monday point guard Marcus Smart suffered a mid-foot sprain in Game 7 against the Bucks on Sunday.

Smart is questionable for Game 1 against the Heat on Tuesday. 

Smart underwent an MRI Monday on his right foot and it revealed there was no fracture, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi. He hopes to be good to go for the start of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

In Boston’s 109–81 win over Milwaukee Sunday, Smart finished with 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 37 minutes of action. Smart, who was named this season’s Defensive Player of the Year, is the team’s top perimeter defender and is the third-leading scorer for the Celtics this postseason at 15 points per game. 

He averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game during the regular season. Tip-off for Game 1 in Miami is scheduled for 8:30 ET Tuesday and will be broadcast on ESPN. 

