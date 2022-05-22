Skip to main content
NBA

Jimmy Butler Intends to Play in Game 4 vs. Celtics, per Report

Heat star Jimmy Butler intends to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics on Monday night, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Butler played 19 minutes in Miami’s 109–103 victory on Saturday night at TD Garden, but left the game at halftime due to right knee soreness. He recorded eight points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals before leaving the contest.

Butler is one of seven members of the Heat listed as questionable on the injury report. Miami is also listing Kyle Lowry (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee), Tyler Herro (groin), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) and Max Strus (hamstring) on the injury report as questionable for Monday’s crucial Game 4.

The Heat star has averaged 28.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals thus far in the playoffs.

Game 4 is Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Heat will look to extend their 2–1 series lead.

