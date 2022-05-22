Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Reggie Bullock Wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock received a special honor ahead of Sunday night’s Western Conference finals matchup against the Warriors.

Bullock, 31, announced on social media he has been named the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award for the 2021–22 season. Bullock’s win, which was later confirmed by multiple reports, comes less than a week after the NBA announced Bullock, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as finalists.

“Super honored to have won this award,” Bullock wrote on his Instagram story along with a picture of the award. “My platform isn’t taken for granted and I’ll continue to keep inspiring and doing what’s right for my people.”

Bullock, now in his 10th NBA season, has been a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ equality throughout his career in memory of his sister Mia Henderson, a transgender woman who was murdered in 2014. He has continued his efforts since arriving in Dallas last August, forming relationships with several local organizations that work in the LGBTQ+ space. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch NBA games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He is also the founder of RemarkaBULL, an organization which aims to help provide revitalized spaces, housing and businesses in the LGBTQ+ community while continuing to advocate for equal rights. Most recently, Bullock participated in a panel discussion as part of the Mavericks’ HUDDLE initiative in an effort to “uplift the trans community, amplify community organizations who are working to support and protect LGBTQ individuals and create opportunities for allyship.” 

Bullock, the No. 25 pick in 2013, now joins Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony as the only players to receive the award following its introduction last season. The NBA will make a $100,000 donation to Kinston Teens, a North Carolina-based charity Bullock chose to receive the funds. The league will also donate $25,000 to charities chosen by the other four finalists.

More NBA Coverage:

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breaking
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

YOU MAY LIKE

Mito Pereira plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Golf

Twitter Reacts to Mito Pereira’s Collapse on 72nd Hole

He was one hole away from winning it all but disaster struck.

By Joseph Salvador
Mito Pereira chips on to the third green during the final round of the PGA Championship.
Golf

Mito Pereira Misses Playoff After Implosion on 72nd Hole of PGA Championship

The 27-year-old Chilean gave up his one-shot lead after a series of mistakes on the 18th hole.

By Zach Koons
Michael Vick looks on.
NFL

Vick Says He Won’t End Retirement for Fan Controlled Football

The 41-year-old has ultimately decided to stay on the sidelines.

By Zach Koons
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler
NBA

Jimmy Butler Intends to Play in Game 4 vs. Celtics, per Report

The Heat star left Game 3 with knee soreness.

By Mike McDaniel
Arch Manning throwing a pass.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Set to Visit Three Schools This Summer

He’s reportedly making his first stop during the first week of June.

By Joseph Salvador
Candace Parker points to a teammate after making a shot during a game.
WNBA

Candace Parker Notches Triple-Double in Win Over Mystics

The star forward became the oldest player in WNBA history to accomplish the feat.

By Zach Koons
Mario Balotelli of Adana Demirspor during the Turkish Super League football match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor at NEF Stadium in Istanbul , Turkey on May 16 , 2022.
Soccer

Mario Balotelli Dances Past Defender, Scores Fifth Goal of Match

The Italian soccer star danced past his defender before scoring one of his five goals in Turkish Super Lig action on Sunday.

By Mike McDaniel
Aston Villa goalie Robin Olsen.
Soccer

Aston Villa Goalkeeper Assaulted by Fans During Pitch Invasion

Manchester City released a statement apologizing to the goalie.

By Daniel Chavkin