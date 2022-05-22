Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock received a special honor ahead of Sunday night’s Western Conference finals matchup against the Warriors.

Bullock, 31, announced on social media he has been named the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award for the 2021–22 season. Bullock’s win, which was later confirmed by multiple reports, comes less than a week after the NBA announced Bullock, Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet as finalists.

“Super honored to have won this award,” Bullock wrote on his Instagram story along with a picture of the award. “My platform isn’t taken for granted and I’ll continue to keep inspiring and doing what’s right for my people.”

Bullock, now in his 10th NBA season, has been a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ equality throughout his career in memory of his sister Mia Henderson, a transgender woman who was murdered in 2014. He has continued his efforts since arriving in Dallas last August, forming relationships with several local organizations that work in the LGBTQ+ space.

He is also the founder of RemarkaBULL, an organization which aims to help provide revitalized spaces, housing and businesses in the LGBTQ+ community while continuing to advocate for equal rights. Most recently, Bullock participated in a panel discussion as part of the Mavericks’ HUDDLE initiative in an effort to “uplift the trans community, amplify community organizations who are working to support and protect LGBTQ individuals and create opportunities for allyship.”

Bullock, the No. 25 pick in 2013, now joins Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony as the only players to receive the award following its introduction last season. The NBA will make a $100,000 donation to Kinston Teens, a North Carolina-based charity Bullock chose to receive the funds. The league will also donate $25,000 to charities chosen by the other four finalists.

