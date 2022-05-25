Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Charles Barkley Rips U.S. Political System After Tragic Texas School Shooting

Charles Barkley, like many Americans, was shaken up after the suspected gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Romas, abandoned his vehicle, entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas with a handgun and killed at least 21 people that includes 18 children and three adults, per Texas state senator Roland Guttierrez.

The NBA legend ripped the country’s politicians on issues regarding gun laws, saying they are the “worse example” to follow. “This notion that every single thing that happens in the world, we have to vote among party lines… I’m going to go with my team instead of representing the people, You’re supposed to represent all of the people,” Barkley said.

“This stuff [shootings]… I never want to get numb to it…. You never used to think when you send your kids to school, something bad was gonna happen. … It’s just a sad day for our country.”

In a news conference following the shooting, police announced that the suspected gunman was dead and acted alone in the shooting. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Tuesday's shooting comes 10 days after the city of Buffalo mourned a devastating mass shooting at a local supermarket that took the lives of 10 people and left three injured.  

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34).
NBA

NBA Announces 2021-22 All-NBA Teams

The Bucks forward received 100% of the votes needed for his first-team selection.

By Madison Williams
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
NBA

Kidd: Mavs Will Play ‘With Heavy Hearts’ After Texas Shooting

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences. I’m tired of the moments of silence.”

By Madeline Coleman
The halftime show logo is shown at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show press conference.
NFL

Pepsi Will No Longer Sponsor Super Bowl Halftime Show

The soda company has had the rights for the last 10 years, but now they are ready to “pass the mic.”

By Madison Williams
cowboys logo
NFL

Texans, Cowboys Release Statements in Wake of Texas School Shooting

The state’s NFL teams offered condolences following a school shooting in Uvalde that left at least 18 children and three adults dead.

By Nick Selbe
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to a question during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Goodell Gives Update on Deshaun Watson Investigation Timeline

The Browns QB is facing 22 active civil lawsuits that detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions.

By Madeline Coleman
Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during a press conference.
NFL

Goodell Asked If Owners Plan to Remove Snyder From NFL

There has been a rumor circulating that some NFL owners are “counting votes” to remove the Commanders owner.

By Madison Williams
tim anderson donaldson
Play
MLB

Tim Anderson Recalls Josh Donaldson Calling Him ‘Jackie’ in 2019

Anderson: “I told him, we never have to talk again.”

By Nick Selbe
LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Warriors at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

LeBron James Calls for Change After Texas Elementary School Shooting

Governor Greg Abbott said 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting.

By Joseph Salvador