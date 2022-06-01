Shaedon Sharpe Will Remain in the NBA Draft

Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe, the former No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, will remain in the 2022 NBA draft.

Sharpe announced Tuesday that he would end his college career without playing one game in a Wildcats’ uniform.

“First and foremost, through God’s blessings, it has been a privilege to attend the University of Kentucky,” Sharpe tweeted. “Thank you #BBN for your support during my time with @KentuckyMBB - With the positive feedback I’ve received I will be remaining in the NBA Draft.”

Sharpe initially declared for this year’s draft in April while keeping his eligibility. He enrolled at Kentucky in January, but Sharpe and his family decided it was best for him to redshirt this past spring as the best option for his future.

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo has Sharpe at No. 5 in his top 100 prospects list that was released earlier in May.

“He’s an extremely explosive and smith athlete gifted at creating his own shot and making tough ones,” Woo wrote. “Sharpe creates separation easily off the dribble and, if his shooting continues to improve, should be a dangerous offensive option and three-level scoring threat.”

