Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Sold at Auction for $2.73 Million

A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, has sold at auction for $2.73 million.

SCP Auctions said Sunday the buyer wished to remain anonymous as did the seller, who had the jersey for 25 years. David Kohler of SCP Auctions had estimated the jersey from the 1996-97 season would fetch between $3 million and $5 million.

Another of Bryant’s rookie jerseys went for $3.69 million last year. That autographed, yellow game-worn jersey fetched the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.

The winning bidder this time acquired the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Los Angeles Lakers in regular-season wins at the old Forum on April 13, 1997, against Utah and April 17, 1997, against Sacramento. The jersey’s authenticity was verified by independent authenticators, who photo-matched it, Kohler said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Bryant was killed on Jan. 26, 2020, in a California helicopter crash that also took the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

UCLA fans cheer on their team against Texas during the first inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Softball

WCWS Sets Attendance Record in Oklahoma City

The WCWS continues to welcome fans in record numbers.

By Jelani Scott
The USMNT faces Uruguay in a friendly
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Faces Uruguay in Tough Pre-World Cup Friendly

The 13th-ranked Celeste likely represent the most difficult opponent the U.S. will face before kicking off in Qatar this fall. Follow along here.

By Avi Creditor
Yandy Diaz
MLB

Rays Players Remove LGBTQ+ Logo From Team’s Uniform

One Rays player called it a “faith-based decision.”

By Nick Selbe
The Ukrainian national soccer teams walks off the field after losing a World Cup qualifying match to Wales.
Soccer

USMNT Issues Statement of Support to Ukraine After Loss to Wales

The United States was inspired by Ukraine's run through the qualifying rounds.

By Daniel Chavkin
June 5, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) poses with the trophy after winning the men s singles final against Casper Ruud (NOR) on day 15 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

Nadal Unsure Whether He’ll Play in 2023 French Open

The tennis icon questioned his future at the event following his latest triumph.

By Jelani Scott
Gareth Bale after scoring for Wales
Soccer

Wales Qualifies for World Cup, Ends Ukraine’s Inspiring Run

Gareth Bale and Wales booked Europe’s final ticket to Qatar and will now face the U.S. in their opening match Nov. 21.

By Andrew Gastelum
The USMNT will return to Austin’s Q2 Stadium
Play
Soccer

USMNT’s World Cup Schedule Set After Wales Qualifies

More than two months after the World Cup draw, the U.S.’s marching orders are in place for the opener: a date vs. Gareth Bale and the Dragons.

By Avi Creditor
Turin, Italy, 21st May 2022. Catarina Macario of Lyon looks on during the UEFA Womens Champions League match at Juventus Stadium, Turin. (Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage)
Play
Soccer

USWNT Midfielder Catarina Macario Suffers Torn ACL

The rising star is coming off a historic season with French club Lyon.

By Jelani Scott