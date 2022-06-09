Skip to main content
Draymond Green Says He Won’t Stop Recording His Podcast During Finals

Much has been made about Draymond Green and his podcast during the NBA Finals in the last week. After Game 3, Green got heated with a reporter when he asked the Warriors forward if he thought his podcast was giving away too much information to the Celtics. 

Sticking to his schedule, immediately after Game 3 Wednesday, Green went to his hotel room and recorded an episode of The Draymond Green Show and put to bed any notion that the podcast is hurting his play or serving as a distraction for Golden State. 

“It’s so funny when I hear people like, ‘He shouldn’t be podcasting,’” Green said. “So what should I be doing when I get to my room? Should I go to sleep? Should I watch the film of the game? Because I’m going to do that anyway.”

Green detailed that he records the podcasts but someone else uploads and edits it. And he added no matter if it’s a win or a loss, he will record a new episode after each game. Unfortunately for him, Wednesday night was a loss.

Green struggled in Game 3 and had just two points, three assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes of action before he fouled out in the fourth quarter. Green told reporters he felt like he played “like s---“ after the loss.

During the postgame podcast, he also addressed the chants TD Garden delivered during the game where the entire arena screamed “f--- you Draymond.” He said his family was “livid” but added “f--- you too” when addressing the situation. 

“I hear all the noise about the podcast, it’s not going anywhere,” Green said. “You gone get this podcast. If you don’t want to listen, don’t.” 

More NBA Coverage:

 For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.

