NBA

Celtics Center Robert Williams Available for Game 6

Celtics center Robert Williams is available for Game 6 on Thursday night in a must-win game at TD Garden.

Williams, who is the defensive anchor for Boston’s top-ranked defense, has been listed as questionable throughout the postseason with knee soreness, but has been available for every game of the NBA Finals so far.

Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee after suffering the injury in late March. Although he missed much of the last month of the regular season, the Celtics star big man returned earlier than anticipated, appearing in Game 3 of Boston’s first round series against the Nets.

The Celtics are a different team defensively when Williams is available, so his presence in the middle of the defense will be key as Boston looks to keep their season alive.

The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series 3–2, as Golden State looks to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons on Thursday night in Boston.

