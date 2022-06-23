After entering Thursday without any assets in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Lakers have reportedly acquired a second-round pick following a deal with the Magic.

Los Angeles landed Orlando’s No. 35 pick in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Prior to the deal, the Lakers’ only selection in this year’s draft (No. 8) belonged to the Pelicans, thanks to the blockbuster 2019 trade that brought Anthony Davis to L.A.

While it’s currently unknown if the Lakers intend on using the selection, the move comes at an interesting time for the franchise amid ongoing rumors involving Kyrie Irving. The Nets star has been frequently linked to L.A. after it was reported recently that Irving and Brooklyn were at an “impasse” concerning the pending free agent’s next contract. As of Wednesday, however, the two sides seem to be focused on finding a mutual resolution.

Lakers fans still hoping Wojnarowski drops a “Kyrie-to-L.A.” bomb either before, during, or after tonight’s draft are also likely hoping for an update on Russell Westbrook. The embattled point guard was again the subject of a rumored trade proposal this week after the Pacers reportedly rejected an offer for guard Malcolm Brogdon. Like Irving, Westbrook has until June 29 to decide on his massive player option.

The 2022 NBA Draft airs Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

