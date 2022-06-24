Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Kevin Durant Explains How He’s Handling Kyrie Irving Situation

Rumors of Kyrie Irving’s possible departure from the Nets have dominated the airwaves this week, with nearly every day bringing a different report on what his future might hold.

The pending free agent’s uncertain standing with the organization has, expectedly, led to speculation regarding the future of his All-Star teammate and friend Kevin Durant. On the heels of an ESPN report declaring he hasn’t informed the team that he will ask for a trade should Irving decide to move on, Durant explained his thoughts on the latest slew of reports on the new episode of his podcast The ETCs with Kevin Durant.

After fielding a question about how involved he is in Irving’s decision, the Nets superstar explained to co-host Eddie Gonzalez he is not as close to the situation as some may think.

“There’s no involvement at all,” he said. “I mean, this is this man’s livelihood, this is much bigger than me, you know? Being a free agent is one of the most important times in your career so, can’t be swayed by anybody else and so I just, wait for the time, nothing can happen right now. I don’t think he can even make a decision on opting out until the 29th, I think, so I just kind of let things play out and see what happens. But keep the regular contact up with Kai and see what happens, man. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“It’s something that’s so much out of my control that I don’t want to be a part of it, you know what I mean? We’ll see what happens though.”

Durant also shut down any assumptions people may have about the dynamic duo’s relationship amid the ongoing chatter. “Basketball is obviously the most important thing but I try not to let that get in the way of somebody else’s personal decision,” he said. “But like I said, the friendship will still be there.”

As Durant alluded to in his comments, Irving has until June 29 to decide on his $36.9 million player option, which could lead to a long-term extension. However, a Thursday report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who reported on June 20 Nets brass reached an “impasse” with Irving on a new deal, revealed the polarizing guard could opt in with the ultimate goal of leaving Brooklyn via a trade.

With the start of free agency quickly approaching on June 30, it’ll be interesting to see what else Durant, or possibly Irving, has to say as more reports continue to emerge.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a game winning RBI single.
Play
MLB

Report: Judge, Yankees Reach Agreement on 2022 Contract

The New York All-Star and the team avoided an arbitration case on Friday by settling beforehand.

By Madison Williams
Wayne Rooney is out as Derby County manager
Soccer

Rooney Out as Derby Manager After Requesting His Release

Being relegated due to a points deduction and dealing with ownership uncertainty has caused Wayne Rooney to ask for his exit.

By Avi Creditor
Demonstrators react to the Roe v. Wade decision outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
More Sports

Sports World Reacts to Supreme Court’s Decision on Roe v. Wade

The decision comes a day after the 50-year anniversary of Title IX legislation.

By SI Staff
Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley in the ring after a match on AEW Dynamite
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for AEW and NJPW’s ‘Forbidden Door’

AEW’s rash of recent injuries has dampened excitement but there is still plenty to look forward to.

By Dan Gartland
Jan 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) smiles before an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Report: Zach LaVine Expected to Sign Five-Year Deal With Bulls

The two-time All-Star has been with Chicago since 2017.

By Jelani Scott
Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (29) bats against the Blue Jays.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Tommy Pham Good for More Than Just Fantasy Football

After his dust-up with Joc Pederson, Reds OF is among Week 12 pickup options.

By Jennifer Piacenti
ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit during the 2022 Rose Bowl.
Play
College Football

Kirk Herbstreit Discusses Arch Manning’s Texas Commitment

The ESPN analyst doesn’t necessarily think “Texas is back” after this decision, but he does applaud coach Steve Sarkisian for his recruitment.

By Madison Williams
Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Cordarrelle Patterson

After a remarkable 2021 season, you shouldn't expect Cordarrelle Patterson to do it all over again.

By Michael Fabiano