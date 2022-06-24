Rumors of Kyrie Irving’s possible departure from the Nets have dominated the airwaves this week, with nearly every day bringing a different report on what his future might hold.

The pending free agent’s uncertain standing with the organization has, expectedly, led to speculation regarding the future of his All-Star teammate and friend Kevin Durant. On the heels of an ESPN report declaring he hasn’t informed the team that he will ask for a trade should Irving decide to move on, Durant explained his thoughts on the latest slew of reports on the new episode of his podcast The ETCs with Kevin Durant.

After fielding a question about how involved he is in Irving’s decision, the Nets superstar explained to co-host Eddie Gonzalez he is not as close to the situation as some may think.

“There’s no involvement at all,” he said. “I mean, this is this man’s livelihood, this is much bigger than me, you know? Being a free agent is one of the most important times in your career so, can’t be swayed by anybody else and so I just, wait for the time, nothing can happen right now. I don’t think he can even make a decision on opting out until the 29th, I think, so I just kind of let things play out and see what happens. But keep the regular contact up with Kai and see what happens, man.

“It’s something that’s so much out of my control that I don’t want to be a part of it, you know what I mean? We’ll see what happens though.”

Durant also shut down any assumptions people may have about the dynamic duo’s relationship amid the ongoing chatter. “Basketball is obviously the most important thing but I try not to let that get in the way of somebody else’s personal decision,” he said. “But like I said, the friendship will still be there.”

As Durant alluded to in his comments, Irving has until June 29 to decide on his $36.9 million player option, which could lead to a long-term extension. However, a Thursday report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who reported on June 20 Nets brass reached an “impasse” with Irving on a new deal, revealed the polarizing guard could opt in with the ultimate goal of leaving Brooklyn via a trade.

With the start of free agency quickly approaching on June 30, it’ll be interesting to see what else Durant, or possibly Irving, has to say as more reports continue to emerge.

