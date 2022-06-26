Skip to main content
Shaquille O’Neal Says He Wants to Buy the Magic

During an appearance on the most recent episode of The Big Podcast With Shaq, Shaquille O’Neal proclaimed that he’s open to buying the Magic along with his former teammate, Dennis Scott. 

O’Neal and Scott played for the Magic in the ’90s and it sounds like O’Neal hasn’t been a fan of the franchise’s path.  

“We still run that franchise,” O’Neal said. “And if they want to sell it to us, DeVos family, we ready to go right now.”

O’Neal was asked if he and Scott would buy it and he responded “yeah.”

“One of your billionaire friends step up with the money where your mouth is and let us run the show,” Scott said to O’Neal.

The Hall of Famer didn’t seem too worried about the cash, though.

“Dennis, we got the money, you ain’t got to worry bout the money,” O’Neal said. “But this message go out to the DeVos family: If you’re ready to sell the Orlando Magic, sell it to somebody that’s gon’ take it to the next level. That’s us.”

O’Neal said he would hire Scott when creating his front office. At one point, Scott was the general manager of the Atlanta Vision of the American Basketball Association. O’Neal became a minority owner of the Kings in 2013 but he sold his stake in the team this past January. 

The four-time NBA champion was drafted by the Magic with the No. 1 pick in the 1992 NBA draft and led them to a Finals appearance in ’95. He left the team the next year to join the Lakers. 

Orlando finished 21–51 this past season and selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. 

